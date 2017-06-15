6/15/17 6/15/17 POPSUGAR Moms Kid Shopping Photo Props For Baby's First Pictures 25 Ways to Make Your Newborn's Photo Shoot Over-the-Top Adorable June 15, 2017 by Lisa Horten 42.6K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Every newborn photo shoot is adorable on its own, but add in one of these too-cute-for-words props, and it'll instantly be elevated to the next level. Whether Mom and Dad are major football fans or you're channeling a classic Disney movie, there's an accessory out there for everyone. Here are 25 of our very favorite prop ideas for your beautiful baby's first photo session — and they're all shoppable! Image Source: Etsy user MitziKnitz 1 Isn't She Pretty in Pink? A stretchy ruffled wrap ($15) offers an extra layer of coverage for your baby girl's first photo shoot. Pair it with a full outfit, or just use it to cover her diaper and bare body. ruffled wrap $15 from beautifulphotoprops.com Buy Now 2 Take a Walk on the Dino Side Roar! This sweet little knit dino ($28) is perfect for welcoming your newborn and as a photo prop for announcing his or her arrival to the world. You can have the set customized in the colors of your choosing, and it's hand-crocheted. knit dino $28 from etsy.com Buy Now 3 Under the Sea Fans of The Little Mermaid can get their baby into the movie from an early age with this Ariel-inspired ensemble ($45). Ariel-inspired ensemble $45 from etsy.com Buy Now 4 Baby Bunny Ears Choose from taupe or gray bunny-ear hats ($32 each) for your bitty babe's first photos. bunny-ear hats $32 from etsy.com Buy Now 5 Mini Moose A crocheted moose hat ($45) makes a perfect accent for a wintry shoot. moose hat $45 from etsy.com Buy Now 6 Let Me Introduce Myself Have a custom baby-name banner ($15) created to add an element of personalization to your little one's first photo shoot. baby-name banner $15 from etsy.com Buy Now 7 The Grass Is Always Greener . . . Go for an au naturel vibe with this supersoft, stretchy moss blanket ($35). Baby's sure to stay warm and cozy for the duration of the shoot. moss blanket $35 from etsy.com Buy Now 8 Simply the Softest Warm up in this wool-mohair blend ensemble ($70). It's custom-made to order. wool-mohair blend ensemble $70 from etsy.com Buy Now 9 Tiny Little Turtle This baby turtle sports a soft shell, and at just $15, the price point can't be beat. 10 Ahoy, Little Matey! Create a nautical environment for baby's first photo shoot with this pint-size wooden boat ($125). While the initial investment is a bit of a splurge, the boat will serve as a great decor piece in your baby's nursery long after your photo shoot is over. wooden boat $125 from etsy.com Buy Now 11 Swing Low, Sweetie Go for a green and organic look with this chunky knit hammock ($48). chunky knit hammock $48 from beautifulphotoprops.com Buy Now 12 Hey, Little Pumpkin! For a seasonally appropriate prop, we're loving this little pumpkin set ($40). A coordinating orange hat and cocoon are adorable whether your shoot takes place in a pumpkin patch or the comfort of your own home. pumpkin set $40 from etsy.com Buy Now 13 Dapper Gent This little guy is ready for his close-up! Can you handle the cuteness of this very grown-up bow tie, suspenders, cap, and diaper cover set ($87)? It's made from 100 percent cotton and is perfect for a baby boy's first photo shoot, or to make a lasting impression at his next special occasion. bow tie, suspenders, cap, and diaper cover set $87 from etsy.com Buy Now 14 Snips and Snails . . . He may not be crawling anywhere quite yet, but this sweet snail set ($11-$13) will look great on your little guy or girl. snail set $11 from etsy.com Buy Now 15 Metamorphosis These couture butterfly wings ($23) come adorned with a golden flower that pops from the center of the wings, making them a really special photo prop for your sweetie's first pics. Headband sold separately. couture butterfly wings $23 from etsy.com Buy Now 16 Baby Boy Football Hat This sweet knit football hat ($25) gets a touchdown in our book! knit football hat $25 from etsy.com Buy Now 17 Batter Up Etsy seller Mama's Lil Sugar Crochet will customize this newborn baseball hat ($26) for your home team. newborn baseball hat $26 from etsy.com Buy Now 18 Fit For a King (or Queen) Your baby may not have a lengthy title like Prince George does, but every child deserves to be treated like royalty. This glitzy minicrown ($10) sets a regal tone. Etsy Hair Accessories Etsy READY to SHIP|| the Harper||newborn vintage lace crown || choose ONE|| gold or silver photography pr $11.95 from Etsy Buy Now See more Etsy Hair Accessories 19 Touchdown! Athletically inclined parents (or just superfans) will love the look of a football hat ($23) in their team's favorite colors. football hat $23 from etsy.com Buy Now 20 Sweet Dreams No need to worry about what your baby's going to wear for the shoot. Here's an adorably distressed baby bed ($45) that makes a statement — clothing optional! adorably distressed baby bed $45 from etsy.com Buy Now 21 All Girl! This ruffle bloomer and sweet flower headband ($15) make the cutest props for your sweet girl's first baby pictures. And it looks seriously adorable, even when your little cherub is snoozing through her first photo shoot. ruffle bloomer and sweet flower headband $15 from etsy.com Buy Now 22 Prima Ballerina Your little ballerina will look lovely in this tutu and headband set ($45). With a touch of vintage elegance and seriously feminine style, it's a perfect set for birth announcement pics. tutu and headband set $45 from etsy.com Buy Now 23 Go Rustic A burlap and chunky knit blanket combo ($40) can be made to order in the color palette of your choice. burlap and chunky knit blanket combo $40 from etsy.com Buy Now 24 A Shell For Your Peanut This cozy camel-colored knit sack ($35) is the perfect way to bundle up your baby. knit sack $35 from beautifulphotoprops.com Buy Now 25 Baby Blues This gorgeous knit set ($54) is as cozy as can be. knit set $54 from etsy.com Buy Now Kid ShoppingNewbornBabiesEtsyPhotography