25 Ways to Make Your Newborn's Photo Shoot Over-the-Top Adorable

Every newborn photo shoot is adorable on its own, but add in one of these too-cute-for-words props, and it'll instantly be elevated to the next level. Whether Mom and Dad are major football fans or you're channeling a classic Disney movie, there's an accessory out there for everyone. Here are 25 of our very favorite prop ideas for your beautiful baby's first photo session — and they're all shoppable!

Image Source: Etsy user MitziKnitz
1 Isn't She Pretty in Pink?
Isn't She Pretty in Pink?

A stretchy ruffled wrap ($15) offers an extra layer of coverage for your baby girl's first photo shoot. Pair it with a full outfit, or just use it to cover her diaper and bare body.

ruffled wrap
$15
from beautifulphotoprops.com
Buy Now
2 Take a Walk on the Dino Side
Take a Walk on the Dino Side

Roar! This sweet little knit dino ($28) is perfect for welcoming your newborn and as a photo prop for announcing his or her arrival to the world. You can have the set customized in the colors of your choosing, and it's hand-crocheted.

knit dino
$28
from etsy.com
Buy Now
3 Under the Sea
Under the Sea

Fans of The Little Mermaid can get their baby into the movie from an early age with this Ariel-inspired ensemble ($45).

Ariel-inspired ensemble
$45
from etsy.com
Buy Now
4 Baby Bunny Ears
Baby Bunny Ears

Choose from taupe or gray bunny-ear hats ($32 each) for your bitty babe's first photos.

bunny-ear hats
$32
from etsy.com
Buy Now
5 Mini Moose
Mini Moose

A crocheted moose hat ($45) makes a perfect accent for a wintry shoot.

moose hat
$45
from etsy.com
Buy Now
6 Let Me Introduce Myself
Let Me Introduce Myself

Have a custom baby-name banner ($15) created to add an element of personalization to your little one's first photo shoot.

baby-name banner
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
7 The Grass Is Always Greener . . .
The Grass Is Always Greener . . .

Go for an au naturel vibe with this supersoft, stretchy moss blanket ($35). Baby's sure to stay warm and cozy for the duration of the shoot.

moss blanket
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
8 Simply the Softest
Simply the Softest

Warm up in this wool-mohair blend ensemble ($70). It's custom-made to order.

wool-mohair blend ensemble
$70
from etsy.com
Buy Now
9 Tiny Little Turtle
Tiny Little Turtle

This baby turtle sports a soft shell, and at just $15, the price point can't be beat.

10 Ahoy, Little Matey!
Ahoy, Little Matey!

Create a nautical environment for baby's first photo shoot with this pint-size wooden boat ($125). While the initial investment is a bit of a splurge, the boat will serve as a great decor piece in your baby's nursery long after your photo shoot is over.

wooden boat
$125
from etsy.com
Buy Now
11 Swing Low, Sweetie
Swing Low, Sweetie

Go for a green and organic look with this chunky knit hammock ($48).

chunky knit hammock
$48
from beautifulphotoprops.com
Buy Now
12 Hey, Little Pumpkin!
Hey, Little Pumpkin!

For a seasonally appropriate prop, we're loving this little pumpkin set ($40). A coordinating orange hat and cocoon are adorable whether your shoot takes place in a pumpkin patch or the comfort of your own home.

pumpkin set
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
13 Dapper Gent
Dapper Gent

This little guy is ready for his close-up! Can you handle the cuteness of this very grown-up bow tie, suspenders, cap, and diaper cover set ($87)? It's made from 100 percent cotton and is perfect for a baby boy's first photo shoot, or to make a lasting impression at his next special occasion.

bow tie, suspenders, cap, and diaper cover set
$87
from etsy.com
Buy Now
14 Snips and Snails . . .
Snips and Snails . . .

He may not be crawling anywhere quite yet, but this sweet snail set ($11-$13) will look great on your little guy or girl.

snail set
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
15 Metamorphosis
Metamorphosis

These couture butterfly wings ($23) come adorned with a golden flower that pops from the center of the wings, making them a really special photo prop for your sweetie's first pics. Headband sold separately.

couture butterfly wings
$23
from etsy.com
Buy Now
16 Baby Boy Football Hat
Baby Boy Football Hat

This sweet knit football hat ($25) gets a touchdown in our book!

knit football hat
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
17 Batter Up
Batter Up

Etsy seller Mama's Lil Sugar Crochet will customize this newborn baseball hat ($26) for your home team.

newborn baseball hat
$26
from etsy.com
Buy Now
18 Fit For a King (or Queen)
Fit For a King (or Queen)

Your baby may not have a lengthy title like Prince George does, but every child deserves to be treated like royalty. This glitzy minicrown ($10) sets a regal tone.

Etsy Hair Accessories
Etsy READY to SHIP|| the Harper||newborn vintage lace crown || choose ONE|| gold or silver photography pr
$11.95
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Hair Accessories
19 Touchdown!
Touchdown!

Athletically inclined parents (or just superfans) will love the look of a football hat ($23) in their team's favorite colors.

football hat
$23
from etsy.com
Buy Now
20 Sweet Dreams
Sweet Dreams

No need to worry about what your baby's going to wear for the shoot. Here's an adorably distressed baby bed ($45) that makes a statement — clothing optional!

adorably distressed baby bed
$45
from etsy.com
Buy Now
21 All Girl!
All Girl!

This ruffle bloomer and sweet flower headband ($15) make the cutest props for your sweet girl's first baby pictures. And it looks seriously adorable, even when your little cherub is snoozing through her first photo shoot.

ruffle bloomer and sweet flower headband
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
22 Prima Ballerina
Prima Ballerina

Your little ballerina will look lovely in this tutu and headband set ($45). With a touch of vintage elegance and seriously feminine style, it's a perfect set for birth announcement pics.

tutu and headband set
$45
from etsy.com
Buy Now
23 Go Rustic
Go Rustic

A burlap and chunky knit blanket combo ($40) can be made to order in the color palette of your choice.

burlap and chunky knit blanket combo
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
24 A Shell For Your Peanut
A Shell For Your Peanut

This cozy camel-colored knit sack ($35) is the perfect way to bundle up your baby.

knit sack
$35
from beautifulphotoprops.com
Buy Now
25 Baby Blues
Baby Blues

This gorgeous knit set ($54) is as cozy as can be.

knit set
$54
from etsy.com
Buy Now
