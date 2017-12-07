Pizza Hut Launches Beer and Wine Delivery, but There's a Catch

Pizza Hut is answering all of the prayers you didn't know you had: the pizza chain restaurant is launching a beer and wine delivery service. So far, it's only available in Phoenix, AZ, but the company is hoping to expand to other cities in 2018. "We know that beer and wine go great with pizza and we're uniquely positioned to deliver these given many of our restaurants already serve beer and wine," Stacy Lynn Bourgeois, Pizza Hut's director of brand marketing, said in a press release.

In creating this service, Pizza Hut is hoping to become a one-stop shop for all things dinner-related. In Phoenix, you will be able to order a six-pack and choose from Budweiser, Bud Light, Shock Top, and local Four Peak Brewery beers. The local beers will vary depending on which city you're in, and starting in January, wine will be added to the menu. The best part is that Pizza Hut already revealed that it is exploring both single-serving and full-bottle options. Fingers crossed the expansions happen, because Mama needs her juice!