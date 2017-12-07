 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Pizza Hut Launches Beer and Wine Delivery, but There's a Catch
Holiday For Kids
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
Gift Guide
12 Awesome Gifts For Kids Obsessed With Trains
Gift Guide
17 Instagram-Worthy Gifts From Urban Outfitters (You'll Want to Keep For Yourself)

Pizza Hut Beer and Wine Delivery

Pizza Hut Launches Beer and Wine Delivery, but There's a Catch

Pizza Hut is answering all of the prayers you didn't know you had: the pizza chain restaurant is launching a beer and wine delivery service. So far, it's only available in Phoenix, AZ, but the company is hoping to expand to other cities in 2018. "We know that beer and wine go great with pizza and we're uniquely positioned to deliver these given many of our restaurants already serve beer and wine," Stacy Lynn Bourgeois, Pizza Hut's director of brand marketing, said in a press release.

Related
ICYMI, Amazon Prime Can Deliver Wine and Beer to Your Door — in 1 Hour

In creating this service, Pizza Hut is hoping to become a one-stop shop for all things dinner-related. In Phoenix, you will be able to order a six-pack and choose from Budweiser, Bud Light, Shock Top, and local Four Peak Brewery beers. The local beers will vary depending on which city you're in, and starting in January, wine will be added to the menu. The best part is that Pizza Hut already revealed that it is exploring both single-serving and full-bottle options. Fingers crossed the expansions happen, because Mama needs her juice!

Image Source: Pizza Hut
Join the conversation
Food DeliveryFood NewsPizza HutBeerWine
Healthy Eating Tips
Is it Possible to Order Healthy at Pizza Hut? Let's Find Out
by Dominique Astorino
Pizza Hut Pie Top Shoes
Food News
Pizza Hut Makes It Dangerously Easy to Order With Its Pie Top Sneakers
by Erin Cullum
Where to Find Disneyland's Mitten Macarons
Holiday Food
Santa's Mittens Macarons at Disneyland Are About to Jump to the Top of Your Wish List
by Erin Cullum
What's in the Christmas Tree Frappuccino?
Holiday Food
This Is What Makes Starbucks's Christmas Tree Frappuccino Taste Like the Holidays
by Erin Cullum
Latin Beer Cocktails Recipes
Beer
15 Beer-Based Latin Cocktails That'll Quench Your Thirst
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds