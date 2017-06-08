Popsicle Recipes For Kids
44 Popsicle Recipes to Keep Your Kiddos Cool All Year Long
On the hottest days, nothing sounds more appealing than an icy-cold popsicle. A warm-weather favorite of grown-ups and little ones alike, we've rounded up 44 recipes that are especially kid-friendly. From the supremely simple, like easy strawberry-banana pops, to the unexpected and exotic — coconut bubble tea, anyone?! — there's something for everyone.