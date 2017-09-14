Forget Your Kids — You'll Want the Items in This Pottery Barn Teen Harry Potter Collection

Accio adorable room decor, thanks to Pottery Barn Teen! The fan-favorite furniture and decor company has announced a very magical Harry Potter collection that Potter-heads everywhere are going to go completely nuts — erm, Bertie Botts Every Flavour Beans — for. Whether your children (or you) are Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs, Ravenclaws, or Slytherins, there's something in this collection for every witch and wizard out there waiting for their own Hogwarts letter.

Scroll through to see a few beautiful room layouts, using the items as well as individual products (all available now and all of which will be headed straight to our homes via owl post ASAP). POTTER-y Barn . . . amirite?