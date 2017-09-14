 Skip Nav
A Millennial Mom's Thank-You Letter to "the Village"
Think Cry-It-Out Is Cruel? Here's What Scientists Can Now Confirm
You're Going to Lose It When You See These Adorable Pottery Barn Kids Costumes
Forget Your Kids — You'll Want the Items in This Pottery Barn Teen Harry Potter Collection

Accio adorable room decor, thanks to Pottery Barn Teen! The fan-favorite furniture and decor company has announced a very magical Harry Potter collection that Potter-heads everywhere are going to go completely nuts — erm, Bertie Botts Every Flavour Beans — for. Whether your children (or you) are Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs, Ravenclaws, or Slytherins, there's something in this collection for every witch and wizard out there waiting for their own Hogwarts letter.

Scroll through to see a few beautiful room layouts, using the items as well as individual products (all available now and all of which will be headed straight to our homes via owl post ASAP). POTTER-y Barn . . . amirite?

Hedwig Jewelry Cage
Golden Snitch Alarm Clock
"Expecto Patronum" Throw Pillow
Deathly Hallows Velvet Throw Pillow
Platform 9 3/4 Velvet Throw Pillow
Marauder's Map Throw Pillow
"I Solemnly Swear" Throw Pillow
Slytherin Crest Throw Pillow
Ravenclaw Crest Throw Pillow
Gryffindor Crest Throw Pillow
Hufflepuff Crest Throw Pillow
Educational Decree Wall Art
Undesirable No. 1 Wall Art
Hufflepuff Hogwarts Pennant
Gryffindor Hogwarts Pennant
Slytherin Hogwarts Pennant
Ravenclaw Hogwarts Pennant
