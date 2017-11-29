Dads Take to Twitter With Hilarious Real Talk About Having a #PregnantWife

Although every woman's pregnancy is different, between the hormones, cravings, and mood swings, basically every partner to a pregnant woman will deal with a few of her ups and downs along the way. Luckily for these partners, most of the downs consist of her needing help to tie her shoes or a request for a weird combination of foods at 2 a.m. Luckily for us, dads-to-be in particular have been taking to Twitter with the hashtag #PregnantWife (and #PregnantWifeProblems) to share those (hilarious) moments with the rest of the world.

Whether or not you or your partner has ever been pregnant, these honest and hilarious tweets are going to crack you up. Scroll through for some of our favorites.