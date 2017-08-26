Raising Caring Kids
If You Want to Raise Good Kids, Harvard Researchers Suggest These 7 Tips
Every parent wants to raise a good kid — someone who is caring, understanding, polite, ethical — but your little ones can't do it alone; they need help and guidance from the adults in their lives. According to human development researchers at Harvard, there are some guidelines supported by research studies that parents can look to for help raising a caring child, as well as seven tips to help put it all into action.
