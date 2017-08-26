 Skip Nav
If You Want to Raise Good Kids, Harvard Researchers Suggest These 7 Tips

Every parent wants to raise a good kid — someone who is caring, understanding, polite, ethical — but your little ones can't do it alone; they need help and guidance from the adults in their lives. According to human development researchers at Harvard, there are some guidelines supported by research studies that parents can look to for help raising a caring child, as well as seven tips to help put it all into action.

Spend time with your kids regularly and engage in meaningful conversation.
Be a solid role model and a strong mentor.
Send clear messages and prioritize being kind.
Provide opportunities to be caring by giving responsibilities.
Help children to "zoom out" to understand the range of hardships and experiences other people face.
Provide opportunities for kids to take action, join causes, and do for others.
Help children to identify feelings and resolve conflicts with self-control.
