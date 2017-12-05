 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
Parenting
7 Things Your Kids Will Remember About You When They're Grown Up
Kid Shopping
19 Toys Your Kids Will Want From Disney This Year
Holiday For Kids
We Have the Best Gifts For Kids Under 5 — Jump on This Now
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours

By now, your Elf on the Shelf has probably wreaked havoc on your home and made tons of reports back to Santa about your kid's behavior. Though your elf (read: you) may be getting a little tired — because honestly, how many places can he move around to in the same house? — the elf in the Lawrence home isn't even close to tiring out. Every single day, Rockwell the Elf pops up in a new place — like sitting atop the shower curtain rod or drinking maple syrup while lounging in the fruit bowl — but that's because he's no ordinary Elf on the Shelf. Rockwell is real.

Alan Lawrence, blogger at That Dad Blog and father of six, created the most adorable Elf on the Shelf journey for his kids last year using his real-life 4-month-old son, Rockwell, as the elf (Alan is no stranger to crazy-cool photo shoots, as he created an entire series of photos in which his son Wil can fly). The family had never had an Elf on the Shelf before, but Alan told POPSUGAR Moms he was always intrigued by the idea.

". . . One day someone told us that Rockwell looked like an elf and the idea came to me. What if a real life elf came to live with us for the holidays, and how would I react in real life to having it show up to live with us?"

After the photos of Rockwell went viral in 2015, Alan decided to continue the tradition in 2016 with then 15-month-old Rockwell and is hoping that he can compile all of the images into a children's book. Read through to see the pictures of Rock the Elf from years past and be sure to check Alan's blog, Instagram, and Facebook for more!

Related
33 Elf on the Shelf Ideas That Will Make You and the Kids LOL
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday For KidsElf On The ShelfParenting HumorPhotographyChristmasHumorHoliday
Photography
This Dad's Reaction to His Rainbow Baby Being Born Is Beyond Moving
by Alessia Santoro
Clear Drapes Family Centered C-Section Birth Photos
Photography
You've Never Seen C-Section Birth Photos as Mind-Blowingly Beautiful as These
by Alessia Santoro
Naughty Elf on the Shelf Pictures
Humor
16 Totally Inappropriate Elf on the Shelf Poses
by Lisette Mejia
If the Shoe Fits Imgur Thread
Humor
These Shoe Personality Descriptions Will Make You Laugh Until It Hurts
by Perri Konecky
Rainbow Baby Newborn Photo
Photography
The Story Behind This Rainbow Baby's Photo Is Even More Beautiful Than the Snapshot
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds