19 Safe Sunscreens For Kids (Including Some You Can Find at Your Drugstore)

Slather on the lotion! If you thought the breast vs. bottle debate was polarizing, wait until you talk to fellow playground moms about sunscreen. Though lotions and sticks protect little ones' skin from cancer-causing UVA and UVB rays, doctors advise new mamas to use physical barriers — SPF clothing, umbrellas, and shades — rather than lotions on babies younger than 6 months old.

Once tots reach the 6-month mark, though, we need to keep them protected from the sun without harming them in other ways. The Environmental Working Group's recommendations for the best sunscreens for tots — products that do not contain potential hormone disruptors — is considered the definitive list of safe options. According to EWG Senior Scientist David Andrews, it's inactive ingredients like retinyl palmitate (vitamin A) and oxybenzone that parents need to look out for. "By and large, the ones that do well in our database are the ones that are mineral-based products with a higher percent of zinc oxide, as well as some of the products with titanium dioxide," he said.

While parents have been getting the message about switching from chemical sunscreens to mineral versions, one of the group's biggest concerns is how parents are using them. "[Consumers] are looking to buy higher and higher SPF values," Andrews said. "When people use higher SPF values, we're concerned that it leads to a change in behavior and an increased time in the sun and that you apply less of it. Those products may not be as effective in blocking both UVA and UVB radiation. So we steer consumers toward SPF 30 to SPF 50 products and lower and we really think those are the sweet spot of the products that are available in the marketplace."

He went on to explain, "The active ingredients in SPF 30 and SPF 100 products may be quite similar. So we're going to be doing more over the course of the next year, investigating the inactive ingredients like the antioxidants and anti-inflammatories that may be reducing redness in the skin, but may not be reducing how much hits your skin. The way the SPF test is done is in changes in skin redness."

So what's a parent to do when trying to choose a safe sunscreen? First, check the EWG's site and app for a list of the safest and least safe options for your family. If you don't have that at your fingertips, Andrews recommends:

  1. Steering away from SPF products over 50. SPF 30-50 products depending on the situation are OK.
  2. Seek out products that use three percent avobenzone if they are chemical sunscreens or the ones that use zinc oxide as the active ingredient in natural versions. "[They] do the best job of filtering out UVA radiation across the spectrum of UVA radiation. Seek out products that use a higher percentage of zinc oxide — typically you'll find 15 to 20 percent, or three percent avobenzone."
  3. Look at inactive ingredients on the label. If possible, avoid products that use retinyl palmitate (vitamin A) and avoid products using oxybenzone.
  4. Avoid spray products — they're convenient but not the best choice. Why skip the convenience of spray lotions? "You don't get a uniform coating on the skin," Andrews says. Plus, "Given the concern about the ingredients in these products, we really don't want to coat the inside of our lungs with sunscreen."

Read through to see 19 of the EWG's top picks (many of which can be found at your local drugstore — not just at specialty stores).

Shop Brands
California Baby
1 Drugstore Find: Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sensitive Skin Lotion Sunscreen, SPF 50
Drugstore Find: Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sensitive Skin Lotion Sunscreen, SPF 50

One of the highest-rated drugstore brand sunscreens on the market, Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sensitive Skin Lotion Sunscreen ($10) is a mineral-based sunscreen using both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to block the sun's rays. Plus, in stick form, it's easy to apply to squirmy tots and it fits nicely inside a diaper bag.

Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sensitive Skin Lotion Sunscreen
$10
from target.com
Buy Now
2 Amazon Find: Adorable Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+
Amazon Find: Adorable Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+

Adorable Baby's zinc-oxide-based Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+ ($20) does not use any synthetic ingredients. The formula earns high UVA protection and balance of UVA protection in relation to the SPF on the EWG list.

Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
3 Drugstore Find: California Baby Super Sensitive Sunscreen, SPF 30+
Drugstore Find: California Baby Super Sensitive Sunscreen, SPF 30+

California Baby continues to manufacture safe and effective baby products that won't harm your tots. Its California Baby Super Sensitive Sunscreen, SPF 30+ ($18) is one of the highest rated on the EWG's annual list, due to its 12 percent titanium dioxide formula.

California Baby
Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30+ No Fragrance
$19.99 $17.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more California Baby Clothes and Shoes
4 Amazon Find: All Good Kid’s Sunscreen, SPF 30
Amazon Find: All Good Kid’s Sunscreen, SPF 30

A favorite brand of moms, All Good is now gracing the bodies of their little ones thanks to its All Good Kid’s Sunscreen, SPF 30 ($28). All Good Kid’s baby lotion receives a high EWG rating due to its good UVA protection and its balance of UVA protection in relation to the SPF.

All Good Kid’s Sunscreen, SPF 30
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
5 Amazon Find: Badger Kids Sunscreen Cream, SPF 30
Amazon Find: Badger Kids Sunscreen Cream, SPF 30

One of the highest-rated sunscreens on the EWG list (it has a low health concern), Badger's Kids Sunscreen Cream ($32 for two) is certified natural, using zinc oxide (18.8 percent) as a blocker and sunflower oil as its base for easy application.

Kids Sunscreen Cream
$32
from amazon.com
Buy Now
6 Amazon Find: Thinksport Kid's Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+
Amazon Find: Thinksport Kid's Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+

Thinkbaby, which was already known for its popular bottles and sippy cups, just received an extremely high rating from the EWG for its Thinksport Kid's Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+ ($13). The zinc-oxide-based sun blocker does not contain any nanoparticles, making it safe for babies and big kids alike.

Thinksport Kid's Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
7 Amazon Find: Sunology Natural Sunscreen, Kids, SPF 50
Amazon Find: Sunology Natural Sunscreen, Kids, SPF 50

A natural, chemical-free sunscreen, Sunology Natural Sunscreen, Kids, SPF 50 ($15) uses a mixture of titanium dioxide (7.5 percent) and zinc oxide (10 percent) to keep skin safe. The highly rated lotion is available in a travel size for families on the go.

Amazon.com Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Sunology Kid's & Baby Safe Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 Broad Spectrum Lotion, 2 Ounce Tube
$15.19 $14.99
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Amazon.com Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
8 Drugstore/Baby Store Find: Blue Lizard Australian Baby Sunscreen SPF 30+
Drugstore/Baby Store Find: Blue Lizard Australian Baby Sunscreen SPF 30+

Blue Lizard's Australian Baby Sunscreen SPF 30+ ($19) is made specifically for kids' sensitive skin and uses zinc oxide (10 percent) and titanium oxide (five percent) for sun blockage. It received the EWG's good rating for its UVA protection.

Walgreens SPF 15 & Above
Blue Lizard Baby, Australian Sunscreen, SPF 30+
$18.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens SPF 15 & Above
9 Amazon Find: TruKid Sunny Days Sport Sunscreen, SPF 30+
Amazon Find: TruKid Sunny Days Sport Sunscreen, SPF 30+

TruKid Sunny Days Mineral All Natural Sunscreen ($19) is quickly becoming a favorite of parents and kids alike. The mineral-based lotion, which uses zinc oxide as its sunblock, received the EWG's highest rating for its nontoxic, nonnano, and gluten-free formula.

TruKid Sunny Days Mineral All Natural Sunscreen
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
10 Amazon Find: All Terrain KidSport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
Amazon Find: All Terrain KidSport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

This next one has received high ratings from the EWG and is new to the list in 2017. All Terrain KidSport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30 ($10) is a zinc oxide-based product (16 percent) that provides good UVA protection and good balance of UVA protection in relation to the SPF.

All Terrain KidSport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
11 Amazon Find: Babytime! by Episencial Sunny Sunscreen, SPF 35
Amazon Find: Babytime! by Episencial Sunny Sunscreen, SPF 35

Although there is an ingredient in Babytime! by Episencial Sunny Sunscreen, SPF 35 ($10) that poses a moderate health concern according to the EWG (sodium hydroxymethylglycinate), it still made the 2017 list of best sunscreens.

Babytime! by Episencial Sunny Sunscreen, SPF 35
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
12 Drugstore Find: Bare Republic Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50
Drugstore Find: Bare Republic Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50

Aside from its pretty rainbow packaging, Bare Republic Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50 ($15) has a high EWG rating. It's a zinc-oxide-based product (22 percent) that provides excellent UVA protection and a good balance of UVA protection in relation to the SPF.

Target Sun Care
Bare Republic SPF50 Mineral Baby Lotion 3.4oz
$14.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Sun Care
13 Amazon Find: BurnOut Kids Sunscreen, SPF 35
Amazon Find: BurnOut Kids Sunscreen, SPF 35

BurnOut Kids Sunscreen, SPF 35 ($12) gets its EWG rating this year due to its excellent UVA protection and its good balance of UVA protection in relation to the SPF.

BurnOut Kids Sunscreen, SPF 35
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
14 Online Find: Caribbean Sol Sol Kid Kare, SPF 30
Online Find: Caribbean Sol Sol Kid Kare, SPF 30

Although it's difficult to find, Caribbean Sol Sol Kid Kare, SPF 30 ($18) might be worth the hassle due to its high rating and price point.

Caribbean Sol Sol Kid Kare, SPF 30
$18
from caribbean-sol.com
Buy Now
15 Health/Vitamin Store Find: Goddess Garden Organics Baby Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
Health/Vitamin Store Find: Goddess Garden Organics Baby Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

These adorable pink bottles of Goddess Garden Organics Baby Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30 ($13) may not appear on drugstore shelves, but its high EWG rating makes it worth searching for. It's a zinc-oxide-based product (19 percent) that provides excellent UVA protection and a good balance of UVA protection in relation to the SPF.

Goddess Garden Organics Baby Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
$13
from vitaminshoppe.com
Buy Now
16 Drugstore Find: Kiss My Face Organics Kids Sunscreen, SPF 30
Drugstore Find: Kiss My Face Organics Kids Sunscreen, SPF 30

Kiss My Face Organics Kids Sunscreen, SPF 30 ($12) can be found on some drugstore shelves just in time for a day at the beach. The titanium-dioxide- (six percent) and zinc-oxide-based (six percent) product has a high rating from the EWG.

Kiss My Face Organics Kids Sunscreen, SPF 30
$12
from walmart.com
Buy Now
17 Drugstore Find: Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 50
Drugstore Find: Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 50

Arguably the most recognizable product on this list, Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 50 ($12) can be found on drugstore shelves along with other Neutrogena products. The EWG gave it a high rating in 2017 due to its excellent UVA protection.

Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 50
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
18 Online Find: Sunumbra Sunkids Natural Sunscreen, SPF 40
Online Find: Sunumbra Sunkids Natural Sunscreen, SPF 40

Although it's a bit tough to find even online, Sunumbra Sunkids Natural Sunscreen, SPF 40 ($29) has a high rating from the EWG. The zinc-oxide-based product (18 percent) provides good UVA protection and a good balance of UVA protection in relation to the SPF.

Sunumbra Sunkids Natural Sunscreen, SPF 40
$29
from sunumbra.com
Buy Now
19 Drugstore Find: Tom's of Maine Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
Drugstore Find: Tom's of Maine Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

When you hear "Tom's," you may automatically think toothpaste, but the Tom's of Maine Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30 ($17) might become your new go-to sunscreen. Its high rating from the EWG comes from its minimal safe ingredient list, as well as its excellent UVA protection.

Tom's of Maine Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
$17
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Health And FitnessSummerEcoSunscreen
