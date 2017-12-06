 Skip Nav
Same-Sex Couple's Lego Pregnancy Announcement Video

This Lego Pregnancy Announcement From Two Princes Is a Full-On Fairy Tale

Spencer Clinton Parker and I are so thrilled to share with you the next step of our adventure together! Check out our video for the announcement!
(Click HD to watch!)
#love #husbands #gay #fairytale

Posted by Sean Gannon on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

"Once upon a time, in a kingdom far away, there were two princes," begins this couple's creative pregnancy announcement. On Facebook, Sean Gannon and Spencer Clinton Parker shared their exciting news in the form of a stop-motion fairy tale-inspired video made using Legos.

In the imaginative video, the two princes embark on a journey to figure out what's been missing in their lives. Along the way, they encounter a helpful mermaid, a wizard with magic beans, a menacing dragon, and, lastly, a brave princess who gives them the ultimate gift: twins! Watching the video is worth it just to see that final shot of those adorable Lego twin babies.

