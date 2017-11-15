 Skip Nav
Scary Movie Gender Reveal

This Superscary Gender Reveal Will Scare the Absolute Sh*t Out of You

Judy and Gavin Holt definitely took a unique approach to announcing their second child's gender. The couple made a spine-tingling movie trailer complete with a Ouija board and their 2-year-old daughter Remy — and, yes, it's as frightening as you'd expect.

The four minute-long video has a similar plot line to Paranormal Activity. Read: toys moving on their own, ominous music playing in the background, and plenty of close-up crib shots that'll make you squirm. The scariest part of all? When the mom-to-be proposes to find out the gender of her baby even sooner by consulting a Ouija board: "You know there's another way we could find out the gender of the baby, right? "We could just ask." And as you can imagine, that idea didn't go over too well . . .

The Holt family will welcome their new baby in November.
Image Source: YouTube user Gavin Holt
