 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
A School Now Sells Bulletproof Backpack Panels to Students — Here's Why That's Unacceptable
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah's 2017 Favorite Things List Has Arrived! See All of the Spectacular Gift Ideas Now
Holiday For Kids
The Best 60+ Gifts For 5-Year-Olds
Little Kids
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child

School Sells Bulletproof Backpack Panels

A School Now Sells Bulletproof Backpack Panels to Students — Here's Why That's Unacceptable

Florida Christian School's website looks like many other school websites on the surface: there's an admissions section filled with tuition- and enrollment-related information, a tab dedicated to recent updates from the staff, and a smattering of links to important forms for parents and students. Among its collection of forms, right alongside the Athletic Physical Form and the Transcript Request Form, is a rather jarring option: a Ballistic Panel Order Form.

In light of the countless mass shootings in the past few years, the Miami private school began selling bulletproof panels that can be inserted into its students' backpacks if an active shooter situation were to occur. Priced at $120 each, the panels can be purchased simply by printing out an order form and dropping it off, along with the payment, to the dean's office. Florida Christian School's dean of students, George Gulla, told CNN the bulletproof apparatuses would add "another level of protection" to keep students at the pre-K through grade 12 school safe. "The teachers are trained to instruct the students to use their backpacks as a shield to protect themselves," Gulla explained to CNN.

Related
If My Kid Needs Active-Shooter Drills, We Need Common-Sense Gun Laws

Now, while the school's sentiment is decent — protecting children from harm's way is, at its core, a solid goal — I can't help but sit back and look at the big picture here. Why and how on earth did America's gun violence problem become so widespread that children see active-shooter drills in the same vein as fire drills and freaking bulletproof panels as something that belongs in their backpack just as much as their textbooks and binders? Kids are now growing up in a country where they learn what to do if someone tries to murder them, right after learning that mitochondria is the "powerhouse of the cell," and it's downright sad — nay, unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can't just slap a Band-Aid over a bullet wound and expect it to heal. It's not that simple. You must fix the issue at its core by extracting the metallic bullet from the wound, thoroughly stitching it up, slathering it in healing ointments, and properly outfitting it with bandages. American's gun control issue isn't just any ol' paper cut — it's a deep, festering wound that needs fixing now. And a quick "fix" like these bulletproof panels isn't going to get us anywhere. But you know what will get us somewhere? Swapping those flimsy plastic Band-Aids for something more lasting, like, say, actual policy change.

If you'd like to join the fight for common-sense gun laws and a safer America for our kids, check out Moms Demand Action — a valuable resource for facts, statistics, and things that you can do right now to help.

Image Source: Getty / Patrick Hertzog / AFP
Join the conversation
OpinionElementary SchoolGun ControlPreschoolMiddle SchoolHigh School
Elementary School
Bet You Can't Solve This Viral Math Question Meant For First Graders
by Alessia Santoro
Mom Celebrates Son With Autism Using a Hand Dryer
Little Kids
Why Her Son's Use of a Hand Dryer Was 1 of the "Proudest Moments" of This Mom's Life
by Alessia Santoro
How to Deal With a Teacher Who Doesn't Communicate
Family Life
7 Genius Ways to Engage a Less-Than-Communicative Teacher
by Katharine Stahl
Mom Hiding in Her House From Bus Stop Moms
Elementary School
This "Functional Hot Mess" Mom Isn't Just Every Parent — She's All of Us
by Alessia Santoro
South Carolina Teacher Asks Fifth Graders to Justify KKK
Elementary School
This Homework Assignment Left Students in Tears and a Teacher Suspended — and Will Leave You Speechless
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds