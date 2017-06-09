 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Hidden Benefit to Finding Out the Sex of My Baby
Babies
We Let Our Baby Cry It Out, and 10 Years Later, This Is What Happened
Postpartum Bodies
Mom's Quick Thinking When She Accidentally Peed Herself Is Comedic Gold
Humor
This Mom's Hysterical Last Day of School Photo Shows How Every Parent Feels

Should You Find Out the Sex of Your Baby?

The Hidden Benefit to Finding Out the Sex of My Baby

"Are you going to find out the sex?" Once people learn you're pregnant, that's often the next question you get. For me it was an easy one: "Yes. And in fact, I already know. It's a girl."

By the time I started telling people I was pregnant around 12 weeks, I knew my baby's sex. My husband and I had decided to opt for the new genetic blood test called NIPT, which you can take as early as 10 weeks. We liked it for various reasons, including the high-accuracy for assessing Down syndrome risk and the fact that it would tell you the baby's sex long before the traditional ultrasound done between 16 and 20 weeks. It cost us about $400 out of pocket, but for me the peace of mine was worth it — as was knowing the sex of the fetus growing inside of me.

It was a relief to take a test that didn't have a good or bad result.

Yes, finding out the sex of my baby was really important to me — but not because I wanted to buy a bunch of gender-specific clothes, hold an elaborate gender reveal party, or paint a nursery blue or pink. (For what it's worth, my second bedroom is mint green and will stay that way.) Rather, it was a way for me to break up early pregnancy. I found the first trimester to be a pretty tough slog of nausea, lifestyle changes, and anxiety about genetic testing or the risk of miscarriage. It was a relief to take a test that didn't have a good or bad result. It felt like a way to treat myself and get a little excitement before the birth. Pregnancy is already such a waiting game, so I didn't see the point of hoarding all the discovery about my future baby until the day of the birth.

Related
12 Baby Products You Will Never Actually Need

Learning the sex also helped me "bond" with my baby. Pregnancy seems almost theoretical early on: there's no bump, just symptoms. The whole thing felt much more real once I started referring to my future baby as "her" instead of "it." Carista Luminare is an expert in prenatal bonding and author of Parenting Begins Before Conception: A Guide to Preparing Body, Mind, and Spirit for You and Your Future Child. Along with journaling, talking to your belly regularly, or singing to the baby, she agrees that finding out the sex can build a connection and affection. It also offers a chance to settle on a name early. "For many, putting a personal name to the baby makes it less abstract," Luminare says. Of course, she also stresses that there are no rules about bonding, just "whatever opens the heart of each parent." For me, that was finding out the sex.

It gave us a chance to talk through our own gender biases.

The choice to find out the sex helped my husband and me connect, too, which I wasn't expecting. Right before we got the call with the results, "My Girl" came on at the restaurant we were at. I told him it was a sign, and five minutes later we found out we were having girl. As silly as it was, I know we'll never forget that moment. The news also encouraged us to start narrowing down baby names, a fun pregnancy project. And it gave us a chance to talk through our own gender biases and plans. We talked about how to help our future daughter be driven by her interests, not society's confining gender norms. We promised to share my husband's passion for technology and coding with her, while I would be sure to expose her to my love of sports. And if she loved princesses or anything overtly girlie, we'd embrace it, since femininity and feminism are not mutually exclusive.

Related
The Maternity Style Advice I’m So Glad I Took

If you believe men and women are equal, finding out the sex of your future baby may seem arbitrary. But even as a feminist, I discovered it did matter. I also realized that saving it until the end as some big surprise might have made the sex a bigger deal than I wanted it to be. Finding out as soon as I could came with many benefits for me, including bonding with the baby and my husband. And it didn't require that I fall into a sea of pink.

Image Source: Flickr user Jonathan Rolande
Join the conversation
Personal EssayPregnancy
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Snail Products Get Rid of Acne
Acne
by Jessie Schiewe
How to Cut Your Jeans
DIY
The 1 Thing This Fashion Editor Does to Every Pair of Jeans After She Buys Them
by Sarah Wasilak
Best Haircuts For Curly Hair For Summer
Summer Beauty
by Wendy Gould
Dresses For Traveling
Summer
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds