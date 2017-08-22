The Major Signs (by Age!) That Your Kid Is Becoming a Brat

Not only can Elaine Rose Glickman spot a bratty kid, but she also knows how to stop the bad behavior every step of the way. In her new book, Your Kid's a Brat and It's All Your Fault, the mother-turned-author breaks down the warning signs, by age, that parents should be aware of if they want to prevent their little ones from turning into full-blown brats. Whether you're concerned that you might be dealing with a budding brat or are pretty positive that you officially have a spoiled tween, check out Glickman's checklist and add her book to your reading list ASAP for insightful help with what to do — before it's too late.