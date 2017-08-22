 Skip Nav
The Royals
15 Times Kate Middleton Was Totally Just a Regular Mom
Food and Activities
Let These Before-and-After Playroom Photos Inspire You to Transform Your Space
Trending Topics
The Photos of This Dad Delivering His Own Twins Will Absolutely Blow You Away
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Major Signs (by Age!) That Your Kid Is Becoming a Brat

Not only can Elaine Rose Glickman spot a bratty kid, but she also knows how to stop the bad behavior every step of the way. In her new book, Your Kid's a Brat and It's All Your Fault, the mother-turned-author breaks down the warning signs, by age, that parents should be aware of if they want to prevent their little ones from turning into full-blown brats. Whether you're concerned that you might be dealing with a budding brat or are pretty positive that you officially have a spoiled tween, check out Glickman's checklist and add her book to your reading list ASAP for insightful help with what to do — before it's too late.

Toddlers and Preschoolers
Ages 5-10
Ages 9-12
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Little KidsParenting Tips And AdviceBehaviorParenting
Join The Conversation
Food and Activities
Let These Before-and-After Playroom Photos Inspire You to Transform Your Space
by Kate Schweitzer
Why High Schools Should Get Rid of Sports
Opinion
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
Mom Has a Really Positive Outlook on Coparenting
Parenting
by Murphy Moroney
Sea Lion Dragging Girl Into the Water
Little Kids
Dad of Girl Attacked by Sea Lion Speaks Out About the Incident — and the Infection It Caused
by Lauren Levy
Dad Teaches His Son the Consequences of Stealing
Little Kids
Dad Figures Out How to "Punish" His Son After He Admits to Stealing
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds