Mom "Frustrated" Over Her Kids Fighting Is Consoled Every Day at 4:04 PM
Like so many of us, Verlonda Jackson sometimes watches her 5-year-old and 3-year-old fight over things like the iPad and who got the "better" plate at mealtimes, and wonders what she's done wrong as a parent for them to feel such animosity toward each other. Although she considers herself a "tolerant parent," she admits that "nothing frustrates me more than when my kids fight with each other." However, since her son started kindergarten this year, the mom has seen a slight change in her kids' behavior — specifically, every day at 4:04 pm.
In a touching post to Instagram, the mom of three shared a heartwarming video of her daughter greeting her brother at the bus stop along with an honest caption about how it feels to parent little ones that don't always get along.
Sometimes the fighting makes me want to scream or cry, or both. I wonder what I'm doing wrong as a parent, and I lament the fact that two of the people I love the most don't seem to like each other at times. There are days when it seems like the vast majority of their interactions are acrimonious, hostile, and exasperating. But every afternoon at 4:04 pm, when my son gets off the school bus from kindergarten, this happens . . . they greet each other with hugs, kisses, and walk home arm and arm saying things like, "You're my favorite person." "Thanks. You're my favorite person, too." As a parent that's the best I can hope for. That my babies will fight and forgive. That they will practice what it means to be a human with each other. That they will learn when to stand their ground and when to let something go. That they will learn to be siblings, maybe even favorites.