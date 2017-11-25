Mom "Frustrated" Over Her Kids Fighting Is Consoled Every Day at 4:04 PM

A post shared by The Jackson 5 (@godivachocolate__) on Nov 13, 2017 at 2:13pm PST

Like so many of us, Verlonda Jackson sometimes watches her 5-year-old and 3-year-old fight over things like the iPad and who got the "better" plate at mealtimes, and wonders what she's done wrong as a parent for them to feel such animosity toward each other. Although she considers herself a "tolerant parent," she admits that "nothing frustrates me more than when my kids fight with each other." However, since her son started kindergarten this year, the mom has seen a slight change in her kids' behavior — specifically, every day at 4:04 pm.

In a touching post to Instagram, the mom of three shared a heartwarming video of her daughter greeting her brother at the bus stop along with an honest caption about how it feels to parent little ones that don't always get along.