This Tiny, Portable Washing Machine Changes EVERYTHING

In their quest to more easily clean clothes on the road, a pair of frequent travelers created every mom's dream device: a smartphone-size, portable cleaner. The device is called the Sonic Soak, and it cleans just about everything in ways never before possible — and we mean everything: dirty laundry, baby bottles, fruit, jewelry, toys, glasses, the list goes on. And using it is comically easy; you simply place the item in a basin of water with the Sonic Soak, add soap, turn on the timer, and wait. The tiny Sonic Soak then goes to work using ultrasound technology to generate microscopic, high-pressure bubbles that wash away dirt, grime, and oils. It cleans at the microscopic level, far beyond what a normal laundry machine or household spray can do. Not only is it one of the deepest cleans you can get, but it also creates easy solutions doing laundry on vacation or for families who don't have a full-size washing machine in their home. We're also excited about how well it cleans delicate garments, like bras and sweaters. The applications are endless. Learn more in the video above, and then find out how you can order your own Sonic Soak on Indiegogo. The earliest models are $125 and expected to ship in December.