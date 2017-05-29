 Skip Nav
Take the Heat Out of the Kitchen! 20 Summer Crockpot Recipes
Why You Shouldn't Care If I Cosleep With My Baby or Kid
What I Said When My Daughter Asked Why Dad Left
The Real-Talk Advice That Will Comfort New Moms
Take the Heat Out of the Kitchen! 20 Summer Crockpot Recipes

Crockpots are a cold-weather essential, but if you're accustomed to putting your slow cooker away from April to September, you may want to reconsider. These 20 recipes do what the grill cannot, allowing your dinner to cook itself while you head off to work, Summer camp carpool duty, or whatever else the day has in store. From pulled pork to vegetarian lasagna that lets you put all of that seasonal squash and zucchini to use, you're guaranteed to find a few great meal ideas to get your family through the second half of Summer.

LindaGaertner LindaGaertner 2 years

#19 squash lasagna: the recipe calls for winter squash (butternut, acorn, etc) while the "author" obviously didn't read it as they suggest using zucchini (aka SUMMER squash)! That's like suggesting you can substitute tomatoes for potatoes! The plants are scientifically related (same family), but the fruits are nowhere near interchangeable in taste OR texture!

kstoegbauer kstoegbauer 2 years

Great roundup! Can't wait to try a few of these recipes!

Assistant-Community-Manager Assistant-Community-Manager 3 years
Hi All! Thanks for reaching out and leaving your questions. To find the recipes, click the pink link in the paragraph that accompanies the photo of the meal you're interesting in making. Each slide (or each photo) has an accompanying recipe that is linked in hot pink. To check out the next slide, click the "Next" button at the top of the post. If you have any additional questions or issues, please feel free to reach out to us here: community@popsugar.com
JulieKlaus JulieKlaus 3 years
Agree with VanessaJackyDavis, this site is terrible. I can't get anywhere or find anything. I'm leaving.
VanessaJackyDavis VanessaJackyDavis 3 years
Yeah where are the recipes? I shouldn't have to do research to find the recipes. A well designed website should post the recipes below the images.
CoMMember13629954691495 CoMMember13629954691495 3 years
Here's the link's URL. http://www.dribblesngrits.com/2013/04/easy-delicious-pork-roast-lazy-recipe.html
MaryGorman MaryGorman 3 years
Angela, click on the recipe link in the text (example: "In the summer, I do my pork recipe ."). Hope that helps.
MitcheleighChretien MitcheleighChretien 3 years
Try clicking on the red writing on the right side names of the recipe .... . Just found out myself after clicking everywhere...
TrudyBrannon TrudyBrannon 3 years
I have clicked on everythimg there is to click on and all I see is the pictures! Beats me how you are to get the recipe!!!!!!
caitlincampbell3699 caitlincampbell3699 3 years
Click on the picture
IsabelFajardo IsabelFajardo 3 years
Don't know Angela......tried a number of things??
AngelaDrouillard AngelaDrouillard 3 years
I'm new to this site so maybe there's a trick but all I see are the crockpot meal pictures. How do you get the recipes?
