6 Summer Reading Challenges to Hook Kids on Books Over the Break
6 Summer Reading Challenges to Hook Kids on Books Over the Break

We're happy to present this helpful guide on making sure kids embrace their summer reading lists from our friends at Common Sense Media.

Getting kids to read during summer vacation can be a huge challenge, especially with so many games, apps, and other fun media distractions available to them when school's out. But there's a ton of value to hitting the books, even when it's not required by a teacher. Reading over the summer is the most effective tool against "summer slide," and research shows that students who read when school's out enter the next grade better prepared than students who don't.

But convincing kids and teens to crack open a book when they could be swimming, streaming video, or socializing is no easy task. That's why we've come up with some summer reading "challenges" that the whole family can get behind. Some friendly competition might be exactly what you need to motivate even the most reluctant readers. These aren't your standard "read as many books as you can" challenges either (although we do have suggestions to keep your biggest bookworm occupied). These lists and guides have something for kids of all ages, interests, and reading levels, so that they can find the perfect book that will inspire them to keep reading all summer long.

Pick the challenge that best suits your family!

