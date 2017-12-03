Superhero Gifts For Kids
100+ Gifts For the Kid Who's Obsessed With Superheroes
When your child simply can't get enough of anything and everything to do with superheroes, shopping for the holidays can be a little overwhelming. How many capes is too many capes?! But we're here to save your shopping lists as if they were Gotham City. From adorable onesies for your littlest crime-stopper to a comfortable Superman throw blanket (and just about everything in between), this gift guide will cover every single one of your holiday shopping needs for the superhero-obsessed kiddo in your life.
Keep reading to see 100+ gifts to get your crime-fighting child so that this holiday season, you can be the real superhero!
Captain America Superhero Figures Captain America
$17.49
SUPERPETIT Set of Coloring Tables with 5 Felt-Tip Markers and Superheroes Bracelet
$36
"Potty Superhero" Little Learners Board Book
$6.99
Superhero Buddies Soft Sole (Infant/Toddler)
$26 $21.04
from 6pm.com
Gray Superhero Animal Hoodie - Infant & Toddler
$44 $14.99
from Zulily
BillyBandit Superhero-Print Cotton Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
$46 $28
The Original Retro Brand Kids Superhero In Disguise Short Sleeve Tri-Blend Tee (Big Kids)
$28 $16.99
from 6pm.com
DC Comics Superman Wall Decal by
$139.99 $104.99
Kids' DC Comics Superman Silver Plated Crystal Pendant
$40 $19.99
Wonder Woman T-Shirt
$42
Square Pillow Insert, Small, 20in, White
$44.50 $21.99
from Pottery Barn Kids
Under Armour Kids - Superman Suit Short Sleeve Boy's Short Sleeve Pullover
$49
Infant Boy's Made2Play Spiderman Water Resistant Boot
$59.95
Supermantm Forever Rainboot Boys Shoes
$39.95
Top Spiderman Sandals Boys Shoes
$19 $17.99
Komar Justice League Robe (Toddler Boys)
$38 $15.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Just One You made by carter Baby Boys' 4pc Superhero Monkey Long Sleeve Cotton Pajama Set - Just One You Made by Carter's® Blue/Gray
$15.99
DC Comics Girls' Superhero T-Shirt - Gray
$8.99
Spider-Man Toddler Boys' Superhero Oval Sunglasses Red One Size
$13.99
babyGap | DC superhero crew sweatshirt
$29.95 $21.99
from Gap
On-The-Go Magnetic Games - Superhero
$7.99
Simply Crafty Activity Kits Set - Superhero Masks & Cuffs, Safari Masks, Adventure Hats
$13.99
babyGap | DC superhero days-of-the-week socks (7-pack)
$29.95
from Gap
Kids Printed Superhero Hooded Beach Towel
$7.99
Bleacher Creatures DC ComicsTM Superhero Girls: Batgirl Plush Figure
$17.99
6pc Superhero Drum Set
$14.99
from TJ Maxx
Pink Poodle Boutique Superhero Baby Onesie
$50
from shoptiques.com
TELLKIDDO Fabric Bag - Superheroes
$48
Superhero Mask Cotton Sweatshirt
$107
from LUISAVIAROMA
Superhero Organic Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
$69 $55
from LUISAVIAROMA
Justice League Boys' Justice League 2pc Long Sleeve Superhero Pajama Set - Black
$14.99
DC Comics Justice League Superheroes Bendable Boxed Set - Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman & The Green Lantern
$29.99
DC Superhero Soap (Style Varies)
$9
from The Land of Nod
Pillowfort Girls Are Superheros Screen Printed Glass Art
$14.99 $10.49
Avengers Supreme Superheroes Child Helmet - Blue
$21.99
South Shore Superhero Bedding Set (4pc) - South Shore®
$123.99 $86.80
Seedling Design Your Own Superhero Mask.
$15.99
from Bluefly
Superhero Go Go Backpack in Red
$25.09
Girl in Superhero Outfit Figurine
$39.99
Pop Art Comic Superhero Girl Size 4T Toddler Costume
$23.99
Athletic Heather & Red 'A Superhero' Raglan Tee - Toddler & Kids
$32
from Zulily
Petit Collage Magnetic Superhero Friends
$24
from shoptiques.com
Superhero Bear Pillow
$29 $21.75
from Hanna Andersson
DC COMICS Handcraft DC Superhero 7-pk. Panties - Toddler Girls 2t-4t
$18 $14.99
from JCPenney
Superhero Color In Cape
$24
from Little Circus
Kids DC Superhero Girls HeadphonesBuy Now See more Kohl's Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Girls 4-14 Superhero Top & Bottoms Pajama Set
$46
Boys Superhero Slouch Beanie
$20 $12
Boy's Little Elevenparis Justice League Superhero T-Shirt
$59 $29.49
PLAY AND GO Superhero Playmat Bag
$54
GREAT PRETENDERS Batman Superhero Customer With Reversible Mask
$48
Infant Girl's Little Elevenparis My Mother Is A Superhero Tee, Pants, Bodysuit & Bib Set
$68
DC Superhero Figurines Set
$39 $31
from Pottery Barn Kids
Toddler Lovelane Superhero Hat & Cape Costume Set
$95
Boys 6-16 Superhero Logos 3-Piece Pajama Set
$36
Kavka Designs Superhero in Training Floor Pillow
$90 $55
from Gilt
Props in a Box The Superhero Props & Movie Maker Kit
$30 $18
from Gilt
She's A Future Superhero Self-Launch Children's Art Print
$158
from Minted
Macmillian Ten Rules for Being a Superhero
$17.99
Kids Icon Superhero BackpackBuy Now See more Marvel Clothes and Shoes
Zigozago Superhero Bib
$28
Stretch-Cotton Jersey Superhero Costume
$72
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Action Doll and Invisible Jet
$30.49 $24.39
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shell Slammin Basketball
$51.99 $50.71
'Batman' Rubber and MDF Kids' Chair
$56.99 $29.99
from Overstock
RoomMates Superhero Burst Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decals
$22.99
Huffy Captain America Folding Scooter - Blue
$34.99
DC Comics Batman Bat Signal Backpack
$79.99 $47.99
Captain America Girls' Captain America T-Shirt
$8.99
Movie Iron Man FX Mask Costume
$26.78 $22.17
The Northwest Company Being Superman Kid's Comfy Throw
$19.99
Batman Signal Night Lighted Boys Shoes
$40
DC Super Heroes Wonder Woman Kids Interchangeable Link Watch - Red
$25
Kid Arachnid Hero Mask
$11.99 $8.77
Super Heroes Iron Skull Sub Attack 76048
$29.99
Kids Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Heart BackpackBuy Now See more Kohl's Clothes and Shoes
DC Comics Classic Wonder Woman Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decals
$12.99
Marvel Comic Retro Trolley Case
$66.99
Kohl's Justice League 6-pk. Low-Cut Socks - Toddler
$10 $7.50
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pop Up Ha
$19.99 $13.41
Kids Captain America: Civil War Iron Man "Choose A Side" Backpack
$21.99 $13.19
Boys' Captain America Clog (Toddler/ Little Kid/ Big Kid) 8139617
$34.99 $23.91
from Swimoutlet
Super Heroes Batman: Gotham City Cycle Chase - 76053
$21.58
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles® Figural Night Light
$14.99 $14.24
DC COMICS DC Comics Batman vs. Superman Wonder Woman LCD Rotating Flash Dial Strap Watch
$14 $7.99
from JCPenney
Marvel® Captain America Adult Saucer Chair
$29.99 $20.99
Kids DC Comics SupergirlBuy Now See more Kohl's Girls' Bags
LEGO® Super Heroes Black Panther Pursuit 76047
$29.99 $22.99
Lego DC Super Heroes: Phonics, Box Set
$12.99
Warner Bros® Being Batman Children's Comfy ThrowTM by The Northwest Company
$10.99
Superman Torch & Nightlight
$44.99
