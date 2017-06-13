Mom's Message After Overhearing a Parent at Chick-Fil-A Talk About Her Boy With Disabilities

After a potentially painful and uncomfortable encounter, Leah Carroll has a message to the mom-of-three who was at Chick-fil-A with her three kids. Leah wants this fellow parent to know that she overheard the questions, saw the stares, and was blown away by her response.

"I sensed your panic when your 5-year-old son pointed at my son in his wheelchair and shouted, 'Mom look at THAT boy!'' Leah shared on Love What Matters Facebook page. "You leaned forward and quietly told him and his 3-year-old brother that we don't say things like that and they shouldn't point or stare."



This Muslim Woman Overheard 1 Dad Talking to His Girls About Their Differences Related

Leah waited because she knew in most cases, telling a child not to stare or question her child's differences doesn't work because young, curious minds have questions that they want answered. "When you realized your whispers weren't working I saw the panic disappear and you took a deep breath and took a step of courage," she wrote. "You brought your boys over to Malachi and said 'I bet he would like to know your names!'"

ADVERTISEMENT

Leah explained that as they said their names to Malachi, her child started grinning and chatting with the kids and that this interaction was more important than this amazing mom could've realized.