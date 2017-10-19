Target's New Adaptive Clothes Make the A.M. Routine Way Easier For Kids With Disabilities

Earlier this year, Target wowed us by releasing a line of sensory-friendly apparel designed to minimize discomfort for kids, and now our beloved retailer is back at it by expanding its Cat & Jack brand to include even more adaptive pieces specially made for toddlers and kids with disabilities. Honestly, some of these clothes are so adorable, I'd wear them myself!

The new 40-item assortment will include pieces like puffer jackets, t-shirts, bodysuits, and hooded sweatshirts for boys and girls. With features like side and back snaps, zipper closures, and hidden abdominal openings, the items were created to make the process of getting ready in the morning a whole lot easier and to ensure that kids stay comfortable all day long. Plus, the clothes are made with durable, extrasoft cotton knits for an added cozy touch.

These items have quite the affordable price tag (this is Target, the happiest place on earth, we're talking about here after all), ranging from $5 to $40 each. As for sizing, they'll come in sizes 2T-5T for toddlers and XS-XXL for big kids. The adaptive clothes will only be available online at Target.com starting on Oct. 22, but you can scope out a sneak peek at the collection here.