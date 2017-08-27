Teen Is Shamed For Having "Too Much Food" in Her Lunchbox

Once a child is in high school, it's fair to assume that they're making quite a few of their own decisions when it comes to the food they're putting into their bodies — even though they're probably not always going to be the healthiest decisions. However, one teen who is making what most people would agree are fairly healthy decisions was shamed by her school for having "too much food" in her lunchbox.

Her mom, who goes by "LemonDrizzleDisco" on Mumsnet, shared with other users that her daughter's high school started screening the students' lunchboxes, and that her child — who is a vegan — was told she's packing too much food. "[My daughter's] secondary school has started checking all the packed lunches," the mom wrote. "I know lots of secondary school students eat sweets and chocolate, etc. on the way to school, but surely at that age It's their choice."



However, rather than sweets, soda, or junk food, her daughter had a fairly healthy lunch packed that day: a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on wheat bread, a small banana, strawberries, a few grapes, and less than a handful of dried coconut flakes and raisins.

"The canteen serves things like sausages and mash, cake and custard, sandwiches, and doughnuts, etc," she wrote. "[Am I being unreasonable] to think this is unfair?" The mom also wrote in a comment on her own post that her daughter "got told off for having a few pieces of sliced up avocado because it's 'unhealthy.'"

Most commenters on the thread seem to agree that the school is being a little ridiculous and hypocritical, considering their offerings for lunches. "That sounds insane," one commenter wrote. "That sort of behavior is more likely to do harm than good, isn't it?" Another user was specifically concerned with the avocado-shaming: "I would have an issue with someone teaching my child that avocado is unhealthy. For f*ck's sake."

The frustrated mom says she's definitely going to send a "strongly-worded note" to the school on her daughter's behalf. "[My daughter] is nowhere near overweight, and even if she was, surely it's not up to the form tutor to be telling her she has too much lunch in front of the class," she wrote. She then shared in a comment the aforementioned note she would send to the school.