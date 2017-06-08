21 Things Dads Do Better Than Moms

There are countless studies that prove moms and dads play their own critical roles in a child's development, and basically, moms and dads both rock in their own ways. And while I totally agree, there are many things that my husband is better at than I am when it comes to parenting. And guess what? I don't feel like less of a woman (or mother) because of it. It's just the truth. There are so many reasons men make great daddies, so let's celebrate the things — let's face it — that dads just do better.