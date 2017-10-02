 Skip Nav
Family Life
To the Mom Staying in the Unhappy Marriage For Her Kids
Little Kids
Dr. Harvey Karp Thinks He Knows What May Lead to Autism in Some Children
Parenting
Just Get Through the First Year
16 Things You Would Only Ever Cry About If You're Pregnant

YouTube videos of puppies, the final 50 pages of Where the Red Fern Grows, literally any episode of Grey's Anatomy — these are things for which any human with a functioning heart would easily shed a tear.

But when you are pregnant? Well, the parameters for what is worthy of a good cry are blown wide open. From being served the wrong entree at a restaurant to butt-dialing your mom by accident, literally nothing is too benign or innocuous to negate the need for an emotional meltdown. Here, a smattering of the things that shouldn't faze a normal adult female but have made me – and likely you, too – sob hysterically while pregnant.

Ads With Animals That Aren’t Classicly “Cute”
When the Grocery Store Has 37 Different Kinds of Oreos but Not the One You Want
Not Knowing What You Want to Do That Day
A Poor Internet Connection
Thinking Walgreens Opens at 8 a.m. When It Actually Opens at 9 a.m.
People Telling You to “Rest Up!”
When You Finish Eating a Sandwich
Not Being Offered a Seat on Public Transportation
Being Offered a Seat on Public Transportation
When You Can’t Put On Your Own Shoes
The Entirety of Your Closet
That Time Your Partner Did Something
No Longer Being Able to See Your Vagina
Daylight Saving Time
When There’s a Fixer Upper Marathon
Crying
Personal EssayParenting HumorPregnancy
Latest Moms
