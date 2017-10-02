16 Things You Would Only Ever Cry About If You're Pregnant

YouTube videos of puppies, the final 50 pages of Where the Red Fern Grows, literally any episode of Grey's Anatomy — these are things for which any human with a functioning heart would easily shed a tear.

But when you are pregnant? Well, the parameters for what is worthy of a good cry are blown wide open. From being served the wrong entree at a restaurant to butt-dialing your mom by accident, literally nothing is too benign or innocuous to negate the need for an emotional meltdown. Here, a smattering of the things that shouldn't faze a normal adult female but have made me – and likely you, too – sob hysterically while pregnant.