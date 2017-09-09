Things You Shouldn't Say to Stay-at-Home Moms
Things You Should Never, Ever Say to a Stay-at-Home Mom
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Things You Should Never, Ever Say to a Stay-at-Home Mom
Source: Shutterstock
The decision to stay home with the kids isn't made lightly. About five million moms trade in their briefcases for diaper bags, and they couldn't be happier. That is, until someone makes a snide remark about their lifestyle. Whether intentionally or not, certain comments and questions make a stay-at-home mom's blood boil. Utter these words, and you'll suffer their wrath.
0previous images
-18more images
If I had a dollar for everytime I heard this I would be....on my own freaking island sipping a mai tai while I watch the nanny play with the kids.