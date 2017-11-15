A $250 Drinking Straw and 11 Other Absurd Items From Tiffany & Co.'s New Homeware Collection

Tiffany & Co. goods typically connote a special occasion: a heart keychain for a new driver on her sweet 16, a sterling silver necklace upon graduation, a diamond ring to seal an engagement. But the famous retailer is now looking to make every day a special occasion by bringing luxury to basic household objects. Its new collection, released just in time for the holidays, elevates even the most mundane of items into works of art. Some items (like bone china versions of paper cups) are playful, and others (like a sterling silver ball of yarn) are just plane outrageous. All, however, are shockingly expensive. But if you have deep pockets and a holiday shopping list full of hard-to-buy-for people — or you're just curious — then you need to check out the collection ASAP. Take a peek at our picks ahead.