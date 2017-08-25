 Skip Nav
16 Things That Are Very, Very Hard to Do If You Have Young Children

Perhaps you've noticed that your small children have made getting certain things accomplished just a tad bit more difficult — if not very, very hard. Sure, there are the obvious scenarios such as peeing alone, getting a full night's sleep, and talking on the phone without interruption, but here are a few other things that I think I just may resolve to do once my kids are a bit more grown-up.

Be Hungover
Eat in Nice Restaurants
Do a Juice Cleanse
Sleep In
Take a Sick Day
Get a Puppy
Work From Home
Rush Anywhere
Argue With Your Spouse
Do Absolutely Nothing
Do Your Nails
Keep the Kitchen Clean
Watch the News
Ride Escalators
Learn Anything New
Shop
Mmommy-Musings Mmommy-Musings 2 years

I don't drink (hubby is allergic) but we do all the other things. Both my husband and I work from home, our house is clean, we shop and eat at nice places. It's called expecting your child(ren) to behave. Oh and we have five children, one is in a wheelchair and one who is epileptic. Sorry but I have not one iota of sympathy for the authoress

FrancinePrevost FrancinePrevost 2 years

What were these women expecting when starting a family that everything was going to be the same???? How naïve.
