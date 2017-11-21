Toy Advent Calendars For Kids
14 Toy Advent Calendars Your Kids Will Obsess Over
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
14 Toy Advent Calendars Your Kids Will Obsess Over
Toy advent calendars are a great way to countdown to Christmas with kids in a way that pays tribute to some of their favorite characters and hobbies. These treats are not only fun for families to put together, but they keep little ones excited each day with a special surprise that isn't a sugary treat. Plus, kiddos are able keep the toys to add to their growing collection.
From Star Wars to Frozen, these are the exciting toy advent calendars that will keep your kids engaged for the long 25-day wait until Christmas.
Frozen Disney Frozen Olaf's Frozen Adventure Advent Calendar
$29.99
Advent Calendar 'Royal Ice Skating Trip'
$33.85
Christmas Countdown Activity Advent Calendar
$19.99
Fisher-Price Minis 2017 Advent Calendar
$34.99
Despicable Me Mega Construx Despicable Me 3 Advent Calendar Building Set
$24.99
Mega Bloks® Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles® Advent Calendar
$29.99 $20.49
Advent Calendar - Jewel Thief Police Operation
$22.49
Marvel Tsum Tsum 24-Day Advent Calendar
$49.95 $39.95
from HSN
0previous images
-17more images