5 Things You Should Try to Say to Your Child Every Single Day
Bye-Bye, Ponytail! 11 Easy Hairdos For Your Daughter
Pregnancy
The Hidden Benefit to Finding Out the Sex of My Baby

Traditional Boy Names

The Most Popular Boy Names From 100 Years Ago

The world of 1916 might seem unfamiliar (unless you're a fan of Downton Abbey), but the popular baby names from the era are not. Look at the top boy names from the 1910s and you'll see strong, traditional names that would not feel out of place today. Here are the top 100 boy names in America from that decade in order of popularity, according to the Social Security Administration's historical data.

  1. John
  2. William
  3. James
  4. Robert
  5. Joseph
  6. George
  7. Charles
  8. Edward
  9. Frank
  10. Thomas
  11. Walter
  12. Harold
  13. Henry
  14. Paul
  15. Richard
  16. Raymond
  17. Albert
  18. Arthur
  19. Harry
  20. Donald
  21. Ralph
  22. Louis
  23. Jack
  24. Clarence
  25. Carl
  26. Willie
  27. Howard
  28. Fred
  29. David
  30. Kenneth
  31. Francis
  32. Roy
  33. Earl
  34. Joe
  35. Ernest
  36. Lawrence
  37. Stanley
  38. Anthony
  39. Eugene
  40. Samuel
  41. Herbert
  42. Alfred
  43. Leonard
  44. Michael
  45. Elmer
  46. Andrew
  47. Leo
  48. Bernard
  49. Norman
  50. Peter
  51. Russell
  52. Daniel
  53. Edwin
  54. Frederick
  55. Chester
  56. Herman
  57. Lloyd
  58. Melvin
  59. Lester
  60. Floyd
  61. Leroy
  62. Theodore
  63. Clifford
  64. Clyde
  65. Charlie
  66. Sam
  67. Woodrow
  68. Vincent
  69. Philip
  70. Marvin
  71. Ray
  72. Lewis
  73. Milton
  74. Benjamin
  75. Victor
  76. Vernon
  77. Gerald
  78. Jesse
  79. Martin
  80. Cecil
  81. Alvin
  82. Lee
  83. Willard
  84. Leon
  85. Oscar
  86. Glenn
  87. Edgar
  88. Gordon
  89. Stephen
  90. Harvey
  91. Sidney
  92. Claude
  93. Everett
  94. Arnold
  95. Morris
  96. Wilbur
  97. Warren
  98. Wayne
  99. Allen
  100. Homer

You'll Love These Classic Girl Names From the 1910s
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
