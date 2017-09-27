The Most Popular Boy Names From 100 Years Ago

The world of 1916 might seem unfamiliar (unless you're a fan of Downton Abbey), but the popular baby names from the era are not. Look at the top boy names from the 1910s and you'll see strong, traditional names that would not feel out of place today. Here are the top 100 boy names in America from that decade in order of popularity, according to the Social Security Administration's historical data.

John William James Robert Joseph George Charles Edward Frank Thomas Walter Harold Henry Paul Richard Raymond Albert Arthur Harry Donald Ralph Louis Jack Clarence Carl Willie Howard Fred David Kenneth Francis Roy Earl Joe Ernest Lawrence Stanley Anthony Eugene Samuel Herbert Alfred Leonard Michael Elmer Andrew Leo Bernard Norman Peter Russell Daniel Edwin Frederick Chester Herman Lloyd Melvin Lester Floyd Leroy Theodore Clifford Clyde Charlie Sam Woodrow Vincent Philip Marvin Ray Lewis Milton Benjamin Victor Vernon Gerald Jesse Martin Cecil Alvin Lee Willard Leon Oscar Glenn Edgar Gordon Stephen Harvey Sidney Claude Everett Arnold Morris Wilbur Warren Wayne Allen Homer