Traditional Boy Names
The Most Popular Boy Names From 100 Years Ago
The world of 1916 might seem unfamiliar (unless you're a fan of Downton Abbey), but the popular baby names from the era are not. Look at the top boy names from the 1910s and you'll see strong, traditional names that would not feel out of place today. Here are the top 100 boy names in America from that decade in order of popularity, according to the Social Security Administration's historical data.
- John
- William
- James
- Robert
- Joseph
- George
- Charles
- Edward
- Frank
- Thomas
- Walter
- Harold
- Henry
- Paul
- Richard
- Raymond
- Albert
- Arthur
- Harry
- Donald
- Ralph
- Louis
- Jack
- Clarence
- Carl
- Willie
- Howard
- Fred
- David
- Kenneth
- Francis
- Roy
- Earl
- Joe
- Ernest
- Lawrence
- Stanley
- Anthony
- Eugene
- Samuel
- Herbert
- Alfred
- Leonard
- Michael
- Elmer
- Andrew
- Leo
- Bernard
- Norman
- Peter
- Russell
- Daniel
- Edwin
- Frederick
- Chester
- Herman
- Lloyd
- Melvin
- Lester
- Floyd
- Leroy
- Theodore
- Clifford
- Clyde
- Charlie
- Sam
- Woodrow
- Vincent
- Philip
- Marvin
- Ray
- Lewis
- Milton
- Benjamin
- Victor
- Vernon
- Gerald
- Jesse
- Martin
- Cecil
- Alvin
- Lee
- Willard
- Leon
- Oscar
- Glenn
- Edgar
- Gordon
- Stephen
- Harvey
- Sidney
- Claude
- Everett
- Arnold
- Morris
- Wilbur
- Warren
- Wayne
- Allen
- Homer
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim