 Skip Nav
Family Relationships
30 Things That Grandparents Should Never Do
Pregnancy
16 Fall Maternity Essentials For Expecting Moms (That Are Actually Cute)
Parenting
8 Things You Need to Know About Millennial Moms
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
5 Things No One Ever Told You About Raising a Toddler (but You Need to Know)

Sometimes parenting books feel like they're a dime a dozen — a handful cross my desk each week promising to provide the definitive method for raising sweet, well-adjusted tots — spoiler alert: few actually do. But when I learned that Dr. Tovah Klein, a mother of three and the director of the Barnard College Center For Toddler Development in NYC who has been observing toddlers for over 20 years, would be speaking at my son's preschool PTA meeting, I made sure I was seated in the front row to hear her philosophy and learnings firsthand. Dr. Klein's How Toddlers Thrive: What Parents Can Do Today For Children Ages 2-5 to Plant the Seeds of Lifelong Success ($19, originally $25) was already generating buzz, and after hearing her in person, I understand why.

Based on the philosophy that toddlers are not miniadults, that they're individuals fueled by a desire to know was just the beginning. In just 45 minutes Dr. Klein took us deep into the magical world of the toddler years and got to the root of many of our biggest frustrations with our tots. I learned a few fascinating philosophies about young kids that have already helped me better understand my child. I highly suggest you pick up a copy, but in the interim, here are a handful of teasers you'll find in the book.

Source: Flickr user edmdusty

Toddlers Have No Sense of Time
To Them, the World Is All About Power and Control
Happiness Doesn't Come From Trying to Make Them Happy
They Need to Stumble and Fall
The Qualities That Drive Us Nuts Now Are the Ones We'll Want Later
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Tovah KleinParenting BooksBehaviorToddlersParenting
Join The Conversation
ChewyMomma ChewyMomma 3 years

This is fantastic. Thank you!!
Little Kids
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
Is Your Toddler Ready For a Big-Kid Bed?
Little Kids
6 Signs Your Little One Is Ready For a Big-Kid Bed
by Alessia Santoro
Forgotten Baby Syndrome and Hot Car Deaths
Babies
Why Do Hot Car Deaths Still Keep Accidentally Happening?
by Lauren Levy
The Funniest Homework Fails
Humor
These LOL-Worthy Homework Assignments Fail So Badly They Win
by Alessia Santoro
Signs You Are a Millennial Mom
Parenting
8 Things You Need to Know About Millennial Moms
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds