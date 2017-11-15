Unique Christmas Gifts For Him
19 Holiday Gifts So Unique, You Can Basically Guarantee He's Gonna Love Them
Finding that out-of-the-box holiday gift for the guy in your life is always a challenge. You don't want the gift to be so silly that he'd never use it, but you also want to make sure it gets a reaction out of him. Let's face it: that three-pack of t-shirts you give him each year just isn't cutting it. So whether he's a cocktail connoisseur looking for a new challenge or he spends his evenings rewatching old episodes of The Office, we have 19 holiday gifts that are sure to put a smile on his face. Time to start shopping!
East Dane Gifts Family Feud Handheld Game
$25
from East Dane
The Mug with a Hoop
$24
Williams Sonoma Mango Fly-Through Bird Feeder
$59.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Gochujang Sriracha
$10
East Dane Gifts Atari Plug N Play Joystick
$30
from East Dane
Choose Your Dog Breed Necktie
$49
Hard Cider Making Kit
$40
Non Terry Crew Socks - Pack of 2
$24 $11.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Merlot Infused Coffee
$19.95
Paladone Star Wars The Last Jedi Porg Keychain
$9.50
from Asos
Crux Supply Co. Beard Oil
$28
from Urban Outfitters
Monogram Jewelry Box - Metallic
$40
from Nordstrom
