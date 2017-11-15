19 Holiday Gifts So Unique, You Can Basically Guarantee He's Gonna Love Them

 Skip Nav
Finding that out-of-the-box holiday gift for the guy in your life is always a challenge. You don't want the gift to be so silly that he'd never use it, but you also want to make sure it gets a reaction out of him. Let's face it: that three-pack of t-shirts you give him each year just isn't cutting it. So whether he's a cocktail connoisseur looking for a new challenge or he spends his evenings rewatching old episodes of The Office, we have 19 holiday gifts that are sure to put a smile on his face. Time to start shopping!

The Good Hurt Fuego: Hot Sauce Sampler
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
East Dane Men's Fashion
East Dane Gifts Family Feud Handheld Game
$25
from East Dane
Buy Now See more East Dane Men's Fashion
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cell Phone Ugly Christmas Sweater
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
The Mug with a Hoop
$24
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Mango Fly-Through Bird Feeder
$59.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Home & Living
CalPak
Power Luggage Tag
$32
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more CalPak Clothes and Shoes
UncommonGoods Kitchen
Gochujang Sriracha
$10
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kitchen
East Dane Men's Fashion
East Dane Gifts Atari Plug N Play Joystick
$30
from East Dane
Buy Now See more East Dane Men's Fashion
Etsy Cups & Mugs
Etsy Fox Mug
$10.99
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Cups & Mugs
UncommonGoods Ties
Choose Your Dog Breed Necktie
$49
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Ties
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Hard Cider Making Kit
$40
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
Happy Socks
Non Terry Crew Socks - Pack of 2
$24 $11.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Happy Socks Tees
The Office Quote Poster
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Thumbs Up
Slam Dunk Toilet Game
$21
from Asos
Buy Now See more Thumbs Up Men's Fashion
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Merlot Infused Coffee
$19.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
Asos Key Chains
Paladone Star Wars The Last Jedi Porg Keychain
$9.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Key Chains
Maman's Holiday Trio Cookie Gift Box
$65
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Men's Grooming
Crux Supply Co. Beard Oil
$28
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Men's Grooming
Cathy's Concepts
Monogram Jewelry Box - Metallic
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Cathy's Concepts Baskets & Boxes
