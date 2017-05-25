100 Unique Yet Beautiful Girls' Names

Giving your daughter a unique name can be a bit of a challenge. You want a name that helps her stand out but not one that she'll hate in a few years. Luckily, there are some — more specifically, 100 — girls' names that are both unique and beautiful. We looked at the United States Social Security Administration's list of popular names and rounded up an A-to-Z list of one-of-a-kind names. Yes, we even found a few for those pesky letters like Q and X! Take a look and see if you find a name that fits your little angel.

Unusual Girl Names Starting With . . .

A

Addilyn, Adley, Analia, Aria, Armelle, Aviana

B

Bexley, Braelynn, Brea, Brinley, Britta, Bronywn

C

Calla, Camari, Cora, Corinna

D

Danica, Darby, Delaney, Diem, Dinah

E

Effie, Elodie, Elora, Ember, Embry, Emerson

F

Farah, Farren, Fleur

G

Gianna, Gracen, Grecia, Greer

H

Hadlee, Harlyn, Hartley, Hensely

I

Imogen, Ina, Isa, Isis, Ivana

J

Jaelyn, Joslyn

K

Kaia, Keegan, Kinsley

L

Laken, Larkin, Layla, Leona, Liana, Lilith

M

Makena, Maren, Marisole, Mavis, Merritt, Mireya

N

Naya, Nimah

O

Oda, Ophelia , Oriana

P

Paislee, Paloma, Pandora, Priya

Q

Quinn

R

Ramsey, Rayna, Remi, Rhea, Rowen, Royce

S

Sena, Seraphina, Shea, Sia , Sloan, Suri, Syden

T

Teegan, Thea, Tinley, Trinity

U

Ulani, Uri

V

Valentina

W

Waverly, Weylyn, Willa

X

Xael

Y

Yanet, Yani, Yvette

Z

Zariah, Zaylee, Zuri