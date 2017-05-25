Unusual Girls' Names
100 Unique Yet Beautiful Girls' Names
Giving your daughter a unique name can be a bit of a challenge. You want a name that helps her stand out but not one that she'll hate in a few years. Luckily, there are some — more specifically, 100 — girls' names that are both unique and beautiful. We looked at the United States Social Security Administration's list of popular names and rounded up an A-to-Z list of one-of-a-kind names. Yes, we even found a few for those pesky letters like Q and X! Take a look and see if you find a name that fits your little angel.
Unusual Girl Names Starting With . . .
A
Addilyn, Adley, Analia, Aria, Armelle, Aviana
B
Bexley, Braelynn, Brea, Brinley, Britta, Bronywn
C
Calla, Camari, Cora, Corinna
D
Danica, Darby, Delaney, Diem, Dinah
E
Effie, Elodie, Elora, Ember, Embry, Emerson
F
Farah, Farren, Fleur
G
Gianna, Gracen, Grecia, Greer
H
Hadlee, Harlyn, Hartley, Hensely
I
Imogen, Ina, Isa, Isis, Ivana
J
Jaelyn, Joslyn
K
Kaia, Keegan, Kinsley
L
Laken, Larkin, Layla, Leona, Liana, Lilith
M
Makena, Maren, Marisole, Mavis, Merritt, Mireya
N
Naya, Nimah
O
Oda,
P
Paislee, Paloma, Pandora, Priya
Q
Quinn
R
Ramsey, Rayna, Remi, Rhea, Rowen, Royce
S
Sena, Seraphina, Shea,
T
Teegan, Thea, Tinley, Trinity
U
Ulani, Uri
V
Valentina
W
Waverly, Weylyn, Willa
X
Xael
Y
Yanet, Yani, Yvette
Z
Zariah, Zaylee, Zuri
My daughter's name, Cerulean Skye, I think is one of the most unique and beautiful names and is never on this list.
I see half of those names just around the town I live in. They are beautiful but not rare.
My daughters name is Melena, I think it's unique and pretty
my youngest name is unique...Kitiyia..:-)
For "V" you just got "Valentina"??? OMG that's the most common girl name in italy or argentina these days... My baby's name is "Vida" (spanish for "life") and it is a very uncommon and unique name by the way!
For the love of all, please stop with the made up, blended, stupid spelling just to be unique names!