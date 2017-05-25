 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
100 Unique Yet Beautiful Girls' Names
Toddlers
Why I'm Proud of My Son's Long Hair
Kim Kardashian
10 Times Kim Kardashian Was an Over-the-Top Mom
Pregnancy
The Prettiest Names For Girls

Unusual Girls' Names

100 Unique Yet Beautiful Girls' Names

Giving your daughter a unique name can be a bit of a challenge. You want a name that helps her stand out but not one that she'll hate in a few years. Luckily, there are some — more specifically, 100 — girls' names that are both unique and beautiful. We looked at the United States Social Security Administration's list of popular names and rounded up an A-to-Z list of one-of-a-kind names. Yes, we even found a few for those pesky letters like Q and X! Take a look and see if you find a name that fits your little angel.

Unusual Girl Names Starting With . . .

A

Addilyn, Adley, Analia, Aria, Armelle, Aviana

B

Bexley, Braelynn, Brea, Brinley, Britta, Bronywn

C

Calla, Camari, Cora, Corinna

D

Danica, Darby, Delaney, Diem, Dinah

E

Effie, Elodie, Elora, Ember, Embry, Emerson

F

Farah, Farren, Fleur

G

Gianna, Gracen, Grecia, Greer

H

Hadlee, Harlyn, Hartley, Hensely

I

Imogen, Ina, Isa, Isis, Ivana

J

Jaelyn, Joslyn

K

Kaia, Keegan, Kinsley

L

Laken, Larkin, Layla, Leona, Liana, Lilith

M

Makena, Maren, Marisole, Mavis, Merritt, Mireya

N

Naya, Nimah

O

Oda, Ophelia, Oriana

P

Paislee, Paloma, Pandora, Priya

Q

Quinn

R

Ramsey, Rayna, Remi, Rhea, Rowen, Royce

S

Sena, Seraphina, Shea, Sia, Sloan, Suri, Syden

T

Teegan, Thea, Tinley, Trinity

U

Ulani, Uri

V

Valentina

W

Waverly, Weylyn, Willa

X

Xael

Y

Yanet, Yani, Yvette

Z

Zariah, Zaylee, Zuri

Related
These Are the Most Popular Baby Names of 2016
75 Winter Names For Your Cold Weather Baby
100 Baby Names You've Never Heard of but Are Going to Want to Use

Image Source: Shutterstock
Join the conversation
Girls NamesBaby NamesPregnancy
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
TraciannVanEvery TraciannVanEvery 2 years

My daughter's name, Cerulean Skye, I think is one of the most unique and beautiful names and is never on this list.

CrystalShotwell CrystalShotwell 2 years

I see half of those names just around the town I live in. They are beautiful but not rare.

MelodyLandholt MelodyLandholt 2 years

My daughters name is Melena, I think it's unique and pretty

MelodyLandholt MelodyLandholt 2 years

My daughters name is Melena. I think it's unique and pretty.

ToshaBosworth ToshaBosworth 2 years

my youngest name is unique...Kitiyia..:-)

AdrianaSand AdrianaSand 2 years

For "V" you just got "Valentina"??? OMG that's the most common girl name in italy or argentina these days... My baby's name is "Vida" (spanish for "life") and it is a very uncommon and unique name by the way!

HeatherPeters39220 HeatherPeters39220 2 years

For the love of all, please stop with the made up, blended, stupid spelling just to be unique names!

Oscars
Fill Out Our Oscar Ballot For a Chance to Win $1,000!
by Maggie Pehanick
Celebrities You Didn't Know Had Oscars
Oscars
10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Had Oscars
by Kelsie Gibson
Biggest Losses of 2017
Oscars
2017: The Year of Unfair Wins
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Oscars
Here's the Printable Oscars Ballot You Need For This Year's Show
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Oscar-Nominated Movie Checklist 2017
Oscars
Oscars Movie Challenge: Use Our Checklist as You See All the Movies!
by Shannon Vestal Robson
2017 Oscars Winner Predictions
Oscars
Who Will Win the 2017 Oscars? Our Predictions
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds