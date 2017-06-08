Video of Toddler Almost Drowning in Floatie Proves You Can't Take Your Eyes Off Kids in Pool

If you want to relax by the pool, hire a babysitter, because there's a video circulating that proves parents can't take their eyes off their kids — even for a few seconds — no matter how prepared they think they are.

A short video clip from a community pool shows a separate, shallow kiddie pool with a handful of children wading around. One toddler is seated in what seems to be a full-body inner-tube flotation device, likely purported to provide extreme safety. However, just a few seconds into the video, the child falls forward, head in the water, and the weight of the floatie prevents the kid from being able to pull back and out of the water. The toddler is seen kicking and thrashing.

Thankfully, an older girl in the kiddie pool notices and pulls the flotation device upright and saves the child from drowning.

The whole incident takes less than 10 seconds but is a startling reminder of how fast things can go awry and how no amount of safety measures is better than an attentive parent in the pool.