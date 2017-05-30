Vintage Baby Boy Names
50 Vintage Baby Names For Boys That Will Always Be in Style
As popular baby names change throughout the decades, there are some original trendsetters that continue to withstand the test of time. These vintage monikers offer strong first impressions, but are also classic options that won't grow old.
Check out these 50 old-world baby boy names that you'll want to use today (many of which work for either gender!).
- Alexander
- Archie
- Arthur
- Benjamin
- Bert
- Caleb
- Calvin
- Charles
- Clarence
- Claude
- Clyde
- Cyrus
- Edgar
- Edwin
- Everett
- Felix
- Floyd
- Frances
- Franklin
- Frederick
- Gideon
- Gilbert
- Grover
- Hank
- Harvey
- Henry
- Jack
- Jasper
- John
- Kenneth
- Leo
- Lionel
- Luther
- Martin
- Nathaniel
- Oliver
- Orson
- Oscar
- Otto
- Phineas
- Rufus
- Samuel
- Silas
- Theodore
- Tobias
- Victor
- Vincent
- Walter
- Warren
- William
Image Source: Flickr user Gabriel Pinto