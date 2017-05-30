 Skip Nav
Vintage Baby Boy Names

50 Vintage Baby Names For Boys That Will Always Be in Style

As popular baby names change throughout the decades, there are some original trendsetters that continue to withstand the test of time. These vintage monikers offer strong first impressions, but are also classic options that won't grow old.

Check out these 50 old-world baby boy names that you'll want to use today (many of which work for either gender!).

  1. Alexander
  2. Archie
  3. Arthur
  4. Benjamin
  5. Bert
  6. Caleb
  7. Calvin
  8. Charles
  9. Clarence
  10. Claude
  11. Clyde
  12. Cyrus
  13. Edgar
  14. Edwin
  15. Everett
  16. Felix
  17. Floyd
  18. Frances
  19. Franklin
  20. Frederick
  21. Gideon
  22. Gilbert
  23. Grover
  24. Hank
  25. Harvey
  26. Henry
  27. Jack
  28. Jasper
  29. John
  30. Kenneth
  31. Leo
  32. Lionel
  33. Luther
  34. Martin
  35. Nathaniel
  36. Oliver
  37. Orson
  38. Oscar
  39. Otto
  40. Phineas
  41. Rufus
  42. Samuel
  43. Silas
  44. Theodore
  45. Tobias
  46. Victor
  47. Vincent
  48. Walter
  49. Warren
  50. William
Image Source: Flickr user Gabriel Pinto
