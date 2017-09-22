 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Brace Yourself: Walmart Just Released Its Hottest Toy List For the 2017 Holiday Season

Even though it seems super early, you're going to blink, and guess what? The holiday season is going to be here. Stores are releasing their top toy lists left and right — and Walmart is no exception. The superstore's list of the best toys of the year was rated by kids, so it's no wonder that everything from heavy-duty ride-ons to robotic baby monkeys to the cutest dog washing game all sit at the very top of their lists.

And while most stores are totally stocked up on your squad's preferred picks now, it's definitely not wise to put off your holiday shopping for too long if you're banking on seeing smiles while unwrapping gifts under the tree this year.

Fisher-Price Zoom 'N Crawl Monster
$35
Buy Now
Barbie Dream Horse and Doll
$90
Buy Now
Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme
$94
Buy Now
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery
$80
Buy Now
Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkeys
$15
Buy Now
Disney Frozen Ride-On Sleigh
$298
Buy Now
FurReal Roarin Tyler, the Playful Tiger
$117
Buy Now
Huffy Electric Green Machine
$199
Buy Now
RC Dash Cam Rock Crawler
$60
Buy Now
LittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
$100
Buy Now
L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory
$33
Buy Now
Mickey Transforming Roadster
$40
Buy Now
Monster Jam Grave Digger Ride-On
$398
Buy Now
Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster
$25
Buy Now
Real Workin' Buddies Mr. Dusty
$40
Buy Now
Nerf Rival Nemesis
$88
Buy Now
Num Noms Nail Polish Maker
$45
Buy Now
Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower
$100
Buy Now
Pop-a-Balls Drop & Pop Ball Pit
$50
Buy Now
Recoil Starter Set by Skyrocket
$118
Buy Now
Soggy Dog Board Game
$20
Buy Now
Tumblebee
$25
Buy Now
Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway Track Set
$100
Buy Now
Mayka Toy Block Tape
$35
Buy Now
Fisher-Price Zoom 'N Crawl Monster
Barbie Dream Horse and Doll
Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery
Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkeys
Disney Frozen Ride-On Sleigh
FurReal Roarin Tyler, the Playful Tiger
Huffy Electric Green Machine
RC Dash Cam Rock Crawler
LittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory
Mickey Transforming Roadster
Monster Jam Grave Digger Ride-On
Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster
Real Workin' Buddies Mr. Dusty
Nerf Rival Nemesis
Num Noms Nail Polish Maker
Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower
Pop-a-Balls Drop & Pop Ball Pit
Recoil Starter Set by Skyrocket
Soggy Dog Board Game
Tumblebee
Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway Track Set
Mayka Toy Block Tape
Start Slideshow
Gifts For KidsShopppingHoliday ShoppingParentingGift GuideToysHoliday
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds