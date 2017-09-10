41 Ways All Moms Should Indulge in Self-Care Every Day

Having a baby takes a lot out of you physically, emotionally, and mentally — your entire system gets a bit of a shock all at once. Although your main focus is going to be on baby at this crucial time, part of being able to care for your child is caring for yourself and being well enough to tackle the challenges raising a kid comes with.

Read through for 41 ways to indulge in self-care after having a baby to keep yourself healthy — and, let's be honest, sane — when things are getting to be a bit much (and long after that, as your kids grow and new challenges arise).