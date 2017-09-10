 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
I'm Not Ashamed of My 2 C-Sections, So Don't Try to Make Me Feel Bad
Food and Activities
45+ Gender-Reveal Cakes to Inspire Your Big Unveiling
Parenting
21 Things You Didn't Know About Yourself Until You Became a Mom

Ways Moms Can Practice Self-Care

41 Ways All Moms Should Indulge in Self-Care Every Day

Having a baby takes a lot out of you physically, emotionally, and mentally — your entire system gets a bit of a shock all at once. Although your main focus is going to be on baby at this crucial time, part of being able to care for your child is caring for yourself and being well enough to tackle the challenges raising a kid comes with.

Read through for 41 ways to indulge in self-care after having a baby to keep yourself healthy — and, let's be honest, sane — when things are getting to be a bit much (and long after that, as your kids grow and new challenges arise).

  1. First and foremost, if you need to, hire a babysitter.
  2. Take a bath.
  3. Wear an outfit you love.
  4. Delete negative people from your social media accounts.
  5. Read a book.
  6. Apply a face mask.
  7. Unplug completely for an hour or two a day.
  8. Light a candle.
  9. Ask for help.
  10. Make a cup of tea.
  11. Burn incense.
  12. Listen to your favorite playlist.
  13. Rub lotion on your hands and body.
  14. Write down every compliment you're given.
  15. Exercise.
  16. Stand under a steaming shower.
  17. Write down your thoughts.
  18. Lay down and completely relax your muscles.
  19. Take a walk.
  20. Play meditation music.
  21. Paint or draw.
  22. Use an oil diffuser.
  23. Buy a houseplant.
  24. Call a childless friend.
  25. Get a manicure or pedicure (or both!).
  26. Take a power nap.
  27. Declutter a small area of the house.
  28. Indulge in a favorite snack.
  29. Do something you're good at.
  30. Cuddle with your pet (or a friend's!).
  31. Stretch.
  32. Ask your friends what they love about you.
  33. Splurge on something you've been wanting for a while.
  34. Think two positive thoughts for every negative.
  35. Watch something that makes you laugh.
  36. Breathe deeply for a full minute.
  37. Get under a fuzzy blanket.
  38. Create a calm mantra.
  39. Push away feelings of guilt.
  40. Get a literal breath of fresh air.
  41. Keep a daily gratitude journal.

Related
New Moms: Just Say No to Frequent Visitors Right After Birth
10 Shocking Things That Happen to Your Body After Birth
34 Real Thoughts Every Sleep-Deprived Mom Can Relate to, as Told by Amy Poehler
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone
Join the conversation
Staying SaneParenting Tips And AdviceMotherhoodNew Year's Resolutions
Join The Conversation
Hurricane Harvey
These 2 Guys Met on Facebook and Helped Rescue More Than a Dozen Hurricane Harvey Victims
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
Mark Zuckerberg Post Defends DACA Dreamers
Donald Trump
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Powerful Post Defending DACA and the Dreamers
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds