41 Ways All Moms Should Indulge in Self-Care Every Day

Ways Moms Can Practice Self-Care
Having a baby takes a lot out of you physically, emotionally, and mentally — your entire system gets a bit of a shock all at once. Although your main focus is going to be on baby at this crucial time, part of being able to care for your child is caring for yourself and being well enough to tackle the challenges raising a kid comes with.
Read through for 41 ways to indulge in self-care after having a baby to keep yourself healthy — and, let's be honest, sane — when things are getting to be a bit much (and long after that, as your kids grow and new challenges arise).
- First and foremost, if you need to, hire a babysitter.
- Take a bath.
- Wear an outfit you love.
- Delete negative people from your social media accounts.
- Read a book.
- Apply a face mask.
- Unplug completely for an hour or two a day.
- Light a candle.
- Ask for help.
- Make a cup of tea.
- Burn incense.
- Listen to your favorite playlist.
- Rub lotion on your hands and body.
- Write down every compliment you're given.
- Exercise.
- Stand under a steaming shower.
- Write down your thoughts.
- Lay down and completely relax your muscles.
- Take a walk.
- Play meditation music.
- Paint or draw.
- Use an oil diffuser.
- Buy a houseplant.
- Call a childless friend.
- Get a manicure or pedicure (or both!).
- Take a power nap.
- Declutter a small area of the house.
- Indulge in a favorite snack.
- Do something you're good at.
- Cuddle with your pet (or a friend's!).
- Stretch.
- Ask your friends what they love about you.
- Splurge on something you've been wanting for a while.
- Think two positive thoughts for every negative.
- Watch something that makes you laugh.
- Breathe deeply for a full minute.
- Get under a fuzzy blanket.
- Create a calm mantra.
- Push away feelings of guilt.
- Get a literal breath of fresh air.
- Keep a daily gratitude journal.
