West Elm's Christmas Collection Has Arrived — And It's Freakin' Fabulous

"The Christmas countdown has officially begun!!" declared West Elm in a recent Instagram post, and its followers enthusiastically double tapped to show their agreement. The on-trend contemporary retailer just revealed its holiday collection, and it's both wallet friendly and adorable — in short: an ideal combination. Filled with whimsical tree ornaments, nontraditional blush accents, and metallic pops, it's just what your hip home needs this holiday season. Take a peek at a few of our favorite pieces ahead.

Accordion Paper Trees ($14-$36, originally $19-$49)
Glass Unicorn Ornament ($10, originally $14)
Bird Ornament ($7, originally $10)
Felt Hedgehog Ornaments ($6, originally $8)
Felt Message Garland ($21, originally $29)
Felt Metallic Thread Tree Skirt in Blush ($29, originally $39)
Felt Pom Pom Tree Skirt ($59, originally $79)
Glass Cactus Ornament ($7, originally $10)
Glass Candy Cane Shark Ornament ($10, originally $14)
Glass Rainbow Ornament ($7, originally $10)
Glass Skateboarding Ostrich Ornament ($10, originally $14)
Mixed Eucalyptus Wreath ($44, originally $59)
Fishs Eddy Charley Harper Serving Tray ($10, originally $14)
Knit Metallic Thread Stripes Stocking ($18, originally $24)
Kraft and Glitter Constellation Garland ($14, originally $19)
LED Light-Up Tabletop Tree ($29, originally $39)
4-Foot Light-Up White Trees ($74)
Metal Burst Tree Topper ($14-$21, originally $19-$29)
Metallic Glass Trees ($9-$14, originally $12-$19)
Modern Marble and Brass Stocking Holder ($21, originally $29)
Ombre Felt Symbol Ornaments ($3, originally $4)
Kraft and Glitter Stars Wreath ($29, originally $39)
