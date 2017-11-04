West Elm's Christmas Collection Has Arrived — And It's Freakin' Fabulous

"The Christmas countdown has officially begun!!" declared West Elm in a recent Instagram post, and its followers enthusiastically double tapped to show their agreement. The on-trend contemporary retailer just revealed its holiday collection, and it's both wallet friendly and adorable — in short: an ideal combination. Filled with whimsical tree ornaments, nontraditional blush accents, and metallic pops, it's just what your hip home needs this holiday season. Take a peek at a few of our favorite pieces ahead.



Grab These Pier 1 Christmas Decor Finds Now Before They Sell Out Related