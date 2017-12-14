14 Truly Unique Gifts You Can Create From Your Kids' Artwork

Your children come home with mountains of artwork throughout the year — some of it is worth saving and displaying and some of it heads right for the recycling bin (not when they're looking, of course). But what to do with those extraspecial pieces?

The holidays are a perfect time to share the art class love. Your little one's masterpieces are more than just two-dimensional pieces of art — they're just the start of bigger things to come. That self-portrait is an ideal candidate to be turned into a charm for grandma's necklace. That sketch of your town would make an adorable cover to a notebook. That drawing of the sunset could easily become your family's holiday card. And it's easier than you think.

Read on to see 14 unique ways to give your kids' art to grandparents, aunts, uncles, and loved ones this holiday season. These could become the most meaningful gifts they receive!