What to Toss and Keep From That Pile of School Stuff You've Been Avoiding

My daughter's last day of school was 10 days ago (longest 10 days of my life, but that's another story), and I've yet to tackle the pile of papers/crafts/school supplies that she brought home during that last glorious week when she wasn't looking at me to entertain her for eight hours of the day. My avoidance has been, in part, caused by the overwhelming transition that is the first week of Summer vacation, but also because I'm not totally sure what to do with everything.

Am I a bad mom if I don't keep every kindergarten craft her little hands created? If I don't meticulously file away every "100" she earned by adding two and two correctly? Should I test every marker for viability or toss the lot? It's a conundrum every grade school mom must face . . . until now!

Here's a (sort of) definitive list of what to toss and keep from that lingering pile of school stuff.

ADVERTISEMENT

What to Toss