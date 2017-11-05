10 Unexpected Places to Buy Magazine-Worthy Nursery Art Online

 Skip Nav
Lots of work goes into prepping your home for a new family member, but decorating the nursery is one of the most enjoyable ways. There's something cathartic about carving out a special space for your newborn, from picking a color theme to purchasing a crib. Every detail feels important, especially the wall art because it plays a big role in setting the tone of the entire space. It's easy to resort to shopping for nursery art at the same old popular baby stores, but when you shop at the same baby decor stores as everyone else, you risk ending up with the same art as everywhere else. Luckily, there's a world of distinctive wall art for sale online — if you know where to look. We gathered up the best places to find unique, elevated wall art that will take your nursery to the next level. Check them out ahead.

Artfully Walls
Our Artfully Walls Pick: Our Artfully Walls Pick:Whale of a Tale Pair Framed ($294)
20 x 200
Our 20x200 Pick: Baby Deer No. 2 by Sharon Montrose ($24-$1,200 before frame)
One Kings Lane
Our One Kings Lane Pick: Modern Alphabet Print ($75)
Society6
Our Society6 Pick: Acid (Blue) Bike Print (from $16-$49, originally $21-$65)
All Modern
Our All Modern Pick: Our All Modern Pick:'Le Chien (The Dog)' by Pablo Picasso Framed Painting Print ($85)
Minted
Our Minted Pick: Animal World Map (from $185 framed)
Tappan Collective
Our Tappan Collective Pick: Original 10" x 16" "Azure" Photograph by Alice Quaresma ($780 before frame)
UGallery
Our UGallery Pick: "Lilies" by Greg Angelone Acrylic Painting on Stretched Canvas ($725)
Print Collection
Our Print Collection Pick: Snow Owl (from $17-$230 before frame)
CanvasPop
Our CanvasPop Pick: Framed Prints ( from $79)
