 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Woman Gives Us Reason #5,793 That Vaccinating Your Kids Is a Nonnegotiable
Holiday For Kids
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
New Year
Get Your Life Organized! 10 Cute and Useful Desk Calendars For 2018
Decor Shopping
I Just Discovered the Most Perfect Dining Room Chairs — and They're Less Than $28 on Amazon

Why Kids Should Get Vaccinated

This Woman Gives Us Reason #5,793 That Vaccinating Your Kids Is a Nonnegotiable

Alecia Rankin has a pretty important message for parents who are still refusing to get their children vaccinated: just do it. After her 7-week-old niece was rushed to the hospital with a life-threatening case of Hib — or Haemophilus influenzae — Alecia decided to speak out by posting a very important PSA to Facebook saying why every parent should vaccinate, even if it's "their choice":

Reason #1736493983283763 to vaccinate your kids? My 7-week-old niece has [the] Hib flu. [It's] so rare that her doctor hasn't seen it in her career because this bacteria caused by the Hib flu was all but eradicated by vaccines. Babies get [the vaccine] at 2 months old, which she hasn't [turned] yet. So before you decide not to vaccinate your children because "it's your choice" and "those who are vaccinated won't be affected" remember that babies can get sick before they have the chance to get their vaccine.

If that doesn't convince you to vaccinate, the terrifying ordeal the family went through certainly will. Alecia told POPSUGAR just how quickly things escalated for her niece. "My sister took her to the doctor because she was spitting up a lot, had diarrhea, and a fever," she explained. "After a full [blood] workup, the doctors told her it was viral and sent her home. She continued to get worse and began vomiting. The fever wouldn't stay down, so they took her back."

Unfortunately, that was only the tip of the iceberg for her niece. "We were told it was life-threatening if not treated," Alecia said. "She ended up with an IV in her [hand] and in her head, which both came out. Due to dehydration, they had to stick her with a needle eight times to try to [find] a vein in her arm. And eventually, she had to have a PICC line (an intravenous catheter used in long-term cases) put in because the IV in her head and hand stopped working. The spinal tap had to be done without anesthesia. No baby or child should have to deal with all of that."

Damn straight, no child should ever have to deal with that. When all was said and done, her baby niece had to spend 10 whole days in the hospital for something that could've been avoided entirely if every parent vaccinated their kids.

Thankfully, Alecia's niece is finally recovering at home, but that doesn't mean her opinion on vaccines has wavered. "I hope [kids who aren't vaccinated] don't catch one of these horrible diseases one day. The number of prayers and well wishes have been overwhelming and great to see."

Image Source: Facebook user Alecia Rankin
Join the conversation
Health And SafetyParenting NewsVaccinationsBabiesParenting
Babies
30 Unique Middle Name Ideas For Your One-of-a-Kind Daughter
by Sara Ahmed
George and Amal Clooney on Flight With Twins
Family Travel
George and Amal Clooney Just Gave Out the Most Extra Goody Bags on a Flight With Their Babies
by Perri Konecky
Why Do People Love Target?
Parenting
17 Reasons Target Is the F*cking Best
by Rita Templeton
Gifts For Newborns
Babies
15 Gifts Newborns Will Love (Even If They Have No Idea What a Gift Is)
by Laura Lifshitz
Should You Force Your Kid to Sit on Santa's Lap?
Little Kids
Forcing Kids to Sit on Santa's Lap Is Cruel, and It Needs to Stop
by Laurel Elis
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds