Tweens and Teens
How to Build a Home That Boosts Self-Esteem
Food and Activities
45+ Gender-Reveal Cakes to Inspire Your Big Unveiling
Parenting
21 Things You Didn't Know About Yourself Until You Became a Mom
13 Signs You Need a Moms' Night Out

We wouldn't trade our kids for anything or anyone — even these cute TV tots — but every once in a while we need a night off from baby food, baths, and bedtime stories. Unfortunately mom guilt gets the best of us and makes us think we need to stay in another night. Well you thought wrong. While you shouldn't have to justify a night on the town, here are 13 reasons you must arrange a girls' night ASAP!

You no longer associate red and white with wine but with fruit snacks.
The only way you get "me time" is by locking yourself in the bathroom.
The last time you dressed up, it involved a tiara, a princess dress, and your 3-year-old.
Your friends leave messages, begging to see you.
You can't remember the last time you sat down to eat.
Your children’s social calendars are more filled than yours.
You are only ever called "mom," "mommy," or "mother."
Everything you know about your friends’ lives, you learned on social media.
This is the only song you know.
The only adults in your life are the ones on Sesame Street.
Photos of your friends cause you to tear up.
You actually want to wear high heels.
Because you deserve it, damn it!
