 Skip Nav
Little Kids
Little Girl Thought This Bride Was a Real-Life Princess and We Can't Stop Swooning
Millennials
Instagram Turned Barbie Into a Millennial Mom — and the Posts Are Spot-On
Pregnancy
The 30 Things You'll Wish You'd Done When You Were Pregnant
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How 1 Photographer Used a Single Mirror to Show the Heartbreaking Emptiness of Losing a Child

Photographer Susana Butterworth and her husband Dallin experienced any parent's worst nightmare when they found out their unborn son had trisomy 18, a deadly genetic disease in which babies have a third chromosome in some, or all, of their cells.

Although they did everything humanly possible to celebrate Butterworth's pregnancy, the couple realized they had lost their son at 35 and a half weeks when they could no longer hear his heartbeat. Butterworth delivered her son, who was stillborn, on March 8.

Butterworth channeled her grief into "Empty," a photo series in which mothers who lost children hold mirrors, whose reflected image is altered using Photoshop to show a literal emptiness, a manifestation of what they've gone through since losing their kids.

"'Empty' is a photography project created to shed light on child loss and pull back the curtain on what that grief might feel and look like," wrote Butterworth in her blog. "The goal for this project is to create recognition for the face of child loss and to build a community of families who can grieve together and find unity in emptiness."

And Butterworth doesn't discriminate when it comes to how exactly each woman ended up losing her child.

"Child loss can mean many different things to different people. Miscarriage, stillbirth, infertility, adoption, adult child loss, divorce, and abortion: the pain is there."


Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Touching StoriesBabiesMiscarriagePregnancyParenting
Join The Conversation
Parenting
21 Signs You're Meant to Be a Mom
by Leah Rocketto
NICU Babies in Halloween Costumes
Babies
The Absolute Sweetest Halloween Costumes Belong to a Group of Babies in the NICU
by Alessia Santoro
What Every Pregnant Woman Needs to Do
Pregnancy
Pregnant? The 1 Thing You Must Do Right Now
by Kate Schweitzer
What Is Hyperemesis Gravidarum?
Kate Middleton
by Alessandra Foresto
Terminally Ill and Pregnant Mom of 5 on Life Support
Pregnancy
A Pregnant Wife on Life Support Sadly Passed Away After Giving Birth to Her Baby at 24 Weeks
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds