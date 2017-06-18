Todd Krieg and Amanda Diesen just got engaged and announced a pregnancy on the same day — but there is so much more to celebrate for this couple who, in a way, have defied the odds to get to this point.

Amanda, formerly a therapist at a paralysis recovery center, met Todd in California in October 2015, a year after a dirt bike crash that ended his motocross career and paralyzed him from the chest down brought him to the center. The pair fell for each other during his time there, and once Todd finally admitted his feelings for his "cute therapist," the rest is history. He headed back to his home in Ohio and she moved cross country to be with him.

Although the couple has faced a number of struggles, an adorable photo posted to Reddit revealed that despite it all, they're expecting a baby. "Doctors had said it would be nearly impossible to conceive naturally due to Todd's injury, but here we are, 14 weeks pregnant," Amanda said on a website in which users can vote for her and Todd to win a dream wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cute and hilarious announcement photo features Amanda holding a sonogram photo and Todd, tongue out, with the words "It still works!" written in chalk above him. We can't help but be overjoyed for this sweet couple! See their announcement photo above, and the moment they found out they're having a baby boy below.