14 Yogurt Popsicle Recipes That Will Have Your Kids Running to the Freezer

You scream, I scream, we all scream for . . . yogurt popsicles! Hot Summer days are upon us, and what better way to celebrate the everyday than a cool and refreshing snack that's healthier than ice cream? Yogurt is full of nutrients like calcium, and best of all, it's so delicious that your kids won't even know that they're eating something healthy! Fill your freezer with a tray of each of these 14 easy-to-make and delicious-to-eat yogurt popsicles, and we guarantee your kids — and probably all of the neighborhood kids — will be running through the kitchen to grab them all Summer long.