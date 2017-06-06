The Newest iPad Pro Might Be the Best One Yet

Apple didn't slow down in announcing several new products at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), including a 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The newest member of the iPad Pro family might finally be the right size people are looking for.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro includes the following details:

It's 50 percent brighter and 20 percent larger, weighing in at 1 pound.

The new iPad Pro can show a full-screen keyboard.

It'll come with a new feature called ProMotion. It adjusts the refresh rate, so if you're playing a game, it'll be faster, but if you're reading something, it'll slow down.

Apple is bringing drag and drop to the iPad, so you can drag files and drop them into other apps.

A dock is coming to iPad, making it look even more similar to a Mac.

Files is here! The new app will now let you search your files across different products like Dropbox and open them up.

App switcher is getting a new look to resemble the Spaces feature you see on a Mac.

You'll still see a 10-hour battery life, a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera on the new iPad Pro.

The new iPad Pro will come in the following WiFi models: 64 GB for $649, 256 GB for $749, and 512 GB for $949. It also be available in the following WiFi and cellular models: 64 GB for $749, 256 GB for $879, and 512 GB for $1,079.

You can buy the 10.5-inch iPad Pro in silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold.





You can preorder the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro today, and it will ship out next week.

— Additional reporting by Brinton Parker