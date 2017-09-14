The Mooch is Back — and He's Joining the Media With Scaramucci Post

Coming soon. Follow us here and on instagram at @ScaramucciPost. pic.twitter.com/4eNXUPbk9N — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) September 13, 2017

Less than two months after exiting the White House, Anthony Scaramucci is back in action. The Mooch, who became a household name during his time as the shortest-tenured White House Communications Director in history, is looking to cash in on his notoriety by entering — surpise! — the world of media.

Just one day after TMZ announced that Scaramucci would spend Sept. 18 at the helm of TMZ on TV and co-host TMZ Live with noted Trump pal Harvey Levin, the Mooch — never one to squander an opportunity for self—promotion — had an announcement of his own: the official launch of his new venture, Scaramucci Post.

But what is Scaramucci Post, exactly? For now, it's just a Twitter feed and an Instagram account — both of which seem to exist soley to generate opinion polls and partake in banter with journalists. It's worth noting, though, that whatever the brand is, it doesn't seem too concerned with keeping up appearances when it comes to politics or the Trump base. As of Sept. 14, the @ScaramucciPost Twitter account follows four reporters, one sports account (the Mets) and two politicians: President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama.

It's entirely possible that Scaramucci Post will stay relegated to social platforms and attempt to bypass traditional publishing norms. But it's equally possible that this is another soft launch for what's about to come, and that all who engage with these accounts are being mined to form something altogether different. In other words, we really have no idea what the Mooch is going to do next — but there is very little doubt that it will be entertaining as hell.

Below, check out some of the best tweets in relation to the new venture – and be sure to marvel at the fact that somehow Scaramucci has managed to bring together both warring sides of the political spectrum.

I voted yes https://t.co/ARuTqW4glw — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 14, 2017

Who-to-follow-determined-by-mob might be the best distillation yet of what Twitter's become. Well done, Mooch. https://t.co/l0OWCAusxL — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) September 14, 2017

Envelope please: The answer is - YES.



BTW, thank you for providing our next poll question.https://t.co/B959MhS0nX — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) September 14, 2017

The @ScaramucciPost logo looks like a companion book in the 'What Happened' universe pic.twitter.com/sDeRku6woQ — Dave Jorgenson (@davejorgenson) September 13, 2017

me in 2013, a novice: how do I start a career in journalism?

me in 2017, a sage: how do I get the Scaramucci Post to follow me? — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) September 14, 2017

I assume this is a job offer and I accept pic.twitter.com/Y2p0rL4cmG — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 13, 2017