 Skip Nav
Politics
The Opioid Epidemic's Biggest Culprit Isn't Heroin Anymore — It’s Something Deadlier
US News
Fans Interrupt Baseball Game to Unleash Massive Racism Banner, and All We Have to Say Is "Whoa"
Donald Trump
The 4 Bills Congress Could Pass to Protect Dreamers After DACA Ends

Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci Launches Scaramucci Post

The Mooch is Back — and He's Joining the Media With Scaramucci Post

Less than two months after exiting the White House, Anthony Scaramucci is back in action. The Mooch, who became a household name during his time as the shortest-tenured White House Communications Director in history, is looking to cash in on his notoriety by entering — surpise! — the world of media.

Just one day after TMZ announced that Scaramucci would spend Sept. 18 at the helm of TMZ on TV and co-host TMZ Live with noted Trump pal Harvey Levin, the Mooch — never one to squander an opportunity for self—promotion — had an announcement of his own: the official launch of his new venture, Scaramucci Post.

But what is Scaramucci Post, exactly? For now, it's just a Twitter feed and an Instagram account — both of which seem to exist soley to generate opinion polls and partake in banter with journalists. It's worth noting, though, that whatever the brand is, it doesn't seem too concerned with keeping up appearances when it comes to politics or the Trump base. As of Sept. 14, the @ScaramucciPost Twitter account follows four reporters, one sports account (the Mets) and two politicians: President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama.

It's entirely possible that Scaramucci Post will stay relegated to social platforms and attempt to bypass traditional publishing norms. But it's equally possible that this is another soft launch for what's about to come, and that all who engage with these accounts are being mined to form something altogether different. In other words, we really have no idea what the Mooch is going to do next — but there is very little doubt that it will be entertaining as hell.

Below, check out some of the best tweets in relation to the new venture – and be sure to marvel at the fact that somehow Scaramucci has managed to bring together both warring sides of the political spectrum.

Join the conversation
Anthony ScaramucciUS NewsPoliticsMediaDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Politics
The Gender Pay Gap in Trump's Administration Is Even Worse Than We Originally Thought
by Chelsea Hassler
NASA's Images of Change Around the World
Donald Trump
NASA's Photo Series Shows Before and After Images of Climate Change
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Fentanyl?
Politics
The Opioid Epidemic's Biggest Culprit Isn't Heroin Anymore — It’s Something Deadlier
by Stephanie Haney
Michelle Obama and Melania Trump Style Differences
2016 Election
by Sarah Wasilak
What Is the Order of Succession to the Presidency?
Donald Trump
18 People Who Are in Line For the Presidency If Trump Is Impeached
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds