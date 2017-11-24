Best Tech Accessories of 2017 Gift Guide
The 19 Best Tech Accessories of 2017
The most wonderful time of the year has finally arrived, and we couldn't be more excited to bust out our festive sweaters and bask in good holiday cheer. But there's one thing that's got to be done before anyone's able to truly unwind, and that's buying the perfect present for each and every loved one on your list. To make that process ever-so-slightly easier, we've pulled together our favorite tech accessories of the year. . . all of which are perfect for gifting. From chargers to speakers to quirky accessories, ahead you'll find 19 items that are sure to please — and, of course, will free you up to start making the most out of the holiday season.
ban.do Mobile Charger
$35
from shoptiques.com
ban.do Power Trip
$32
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Pop Socket Phone Mount by PopSockets at Free People
$10
from Free People
Brooklyn Carryall
$349
Leather Tech Envelope
$129 $104
Leather Charger Roll Up
$49 $32
Glow Selfie iPhone 7 Case
$60
from Saks Fifth Avenue
iPhone Charging Bracelet
$149
