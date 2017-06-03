 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Bill Maher Apologizes For Using a Racial Slur on His Show: "I Regret Saying It"
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
Donald Trump
Here's What Happened When SNL's Writers Tried to Make Trump Play the Giving Tree
Opinion
A Thank You Letter to Betsy DeVos From a Public School Teacher
Popsugar Pride
40 People Reflect on What Pride Means to Them

Bill Maher Uses Racial Slur on HBO Real Time

Bill Maher Apologizes For Using a Racial Slur on His Show: "I Regret Saying It"

During an interview on June 2 with Republican Senator Ben Sasse on Real Time with Bill Maher, comedian and late night talk show host Bill Maher referred to himself as a "n*gga" when Sasse invited him to visit his state of Nebraska and "work in the fields."

"Work in the fields?" Maher asked. "Senator, I am a house n*gga." The racial joke was followed by uncomfortable laughter from the audience, and has since landed Maher in hot water over his use of the slur, including sharp criticism from Sasse himself.

The morning after the episode aired, on June 3, Sasse tweeted about his reaction to Maher's "joke" and his regret that he didn't reprimand the comedian on the spot. "Me just cringing last night wasn't good enough," Sasse wrote in a series of tweets ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT





Maher has since apologized for the comment, releasing a statement through his publicist, stating:

"Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I'm up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn't have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry."

As expected, Maher's off-color joke also sparked major outrage across social media, with some even calling for his show to be canceled. According to a statement from Quentin Schaffer, a spokesman for HBO, the cable network will omit the racial slur moment from future airings of the episode. Schaffer also called Maher's comments "completely inexcusable and tasteless."

This isn't the first time Maher words have landed him in the hot seat. In 2001, following the 9/11 terrorist attack, Maher referred to American soldiers as "cowards" for "lobbing cruise missiles from 2,000 miles away" on his former late night talk show, Politically Incorrect. At the time, Maher was expressing disagreement with then-president George W. Bush's statements that the terrorists who attacked the U.S. were cowards. Maher's Comedy Central show was canceled less than a year later.

Read on to see what others had to say about Maher's latest controversy ahead.







Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac
Join the conversation
Race And CultureUS NewsNSFWBill Maher
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Lighten Up
Lighten Up: Bill Maher's New Rules
by CitizenSugar
Unicorn Pool Float
Target
Show Off Your LGBTQ Pride With This $29 Magical Unicorn Pool Float
by Terry Carter
Saved by the Bell Restaurant in Los Angeles, California
Nostalgia
Get Excited: A Saved by the Bell Themed Diner Is Coming to LA!
by Terry Carter
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Got Matching Tattoos Before Their Split
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Got Matching Tattoos Before Their Split
by Kelsie Gibson
Real Time
Rep. Barney Frank Sparks Up Pro-Pot Bill on Real Time
by CitizenSugar
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds