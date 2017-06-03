Bill Maher Apologizes For Using a Racial Slur on His Show: "I Regret Saying It"

But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable. pic.twitter.com/K5XlEjekQ9 — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

During an interview on June 2 with Republican Senator Ben Sasse on Real Time with Bill Maher, comedian and late night talk show host Bill Maher referred to himself as a "n*gga" when Sasse invited him to visit his state of Nebraska and "work in the fields."

"Work in the fields?" Maher asked. "Senator, I am a house n*gga." The racial joke was followed by uncomfortable laughter from the audience, and has since landed Maher in hot water over his use of the slur, including sharp criticism from Sasse himself.

The morning after the episode aired, on June 3, Sasse tweeted about his reaction to Maher's "joke" and his regret that he didn't reprimand the comedian on the spot. "Me just cringing last night wasn't good enough," Sasse wrote in a series of tweets ahead.

Am walking off a redeye from LAX.

3 reflections on @billmaher

1. I'm a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017





2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn't good enough.

(2of4?) https://t.co/e4Bw8s8tV2 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017





3. Here's what I wish I'd been quick enough to say in the moment: "Hold up, why would you think it's OK to use that word?...

(3of4?) https://t.co/mQL6wMEd7W — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017





(4of4)

"...The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It's therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don't use it." https://t.co/kEZm5vPFHK — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017





Maher has since apologized for the comment, releasing a statement through his publicist, stating:

"Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I'm up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn't have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry."

As expected, Maher's off-color joke also sparked major outrage across social media, with some even calling for his show to be canceled. According to a statement from Quentin Schaffer, a spokesman for HBO, the cable network will omit the racial slur moment from future airings of the episode. Schaffer also called Maher's comments "completely inexcusable and tasteless."

This isn't the first time Maher words have landed him in the hot seat. In 2001, following the 9/11 terrorist attack, Maher referred to American soldiers as "cowards" for "lobbing cruise missiles from 2,000 miles away" on his former late night talk show, Politically Incorrect. At the time, Maher was expressing disagreement with then-president George W. Bush's statements that the terrorists who attacked the U.S. were cowards. Maher's Comedy Central show was canceled less than a year later.

Read on to see what others had to say about Maher's latest controversy ahead.

Someone please tell Maher that just because he has a black woman fetish doesn't give him a special license to use the n* word — Sonya (@Monique_Sonya) June 3, 2017





People shocked at Bill Maher being racist-y, check w your Arab & Muslim friends. Been doing this for a LONG time, but he got hall passes. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 3, 2017





Bill Maher has uttered every epithet but the actual N-word for years. Bill is the white liberal we've warned you about. — Vilissa Thompson (@VilissaThompson) June 3, 2017





Maher has been sexist, ableist, islamophobic, and racist for a long time. If this is the incident that gets you to turn him off ... good. https://t.co/VdQ3GDc1d2 — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) June 3, 2017





.@billmaher is partly a result of permissive silence.



Folks gave him passes for Islamophobia, transphobia, sexism... and now?



Case closed. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) June 3, 2017





WATCH: For those of you who are wondering why @billmaher can't say the N-word, even in a joke, Oprah can tell you why. SMH. pic.twitter.com/NxwRAwjupT — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 3, 2017



