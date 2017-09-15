This Guy Confused Busy Philipps With Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Her Response Was Epic

Image Source: Getty / Alex Wong and Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris

On Sept. 14, Democratic Coalition chairman Jon Cooper made a few huge mistakes. The first was to conduct a Google search for pictures of Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders when she was a teenager. The second was to try to use a teenage picture of Sarah Huckabee Sanders to make a point about her grumpy face. The third was . . . well, the third mistake was using a picture of Busy Philipps from Freaks and Geeks instead of an actual picture of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a teenager.

The karmic backlash was swift and brutal — so much so that Busy Philipps herself caught wind of it pretty fast. The actress had the best possible reaction: she took a screenshot of the tweet and posted a hilarious rant on her official Instagram account. And she made a pretty salient point about the whole ordeal in the process.

Image Source: Instagram user busyphilipps

"Guys, I don't know who that guy is — Jon Cooper, who just tweeted that pic of me — but if I look like Sarah f*cking Huckabee Sanders . . . you've got to be f*cking kidding me," Philipps said in her Instagram story. "OK, but my point is, I don't want to be involved in this Sarah Huckabee Sanders narrative, even if the guy is trying make some really dumb joke . . . Also, it's like, tear the woman down because of the ridiculous, idiotic things she says, not because she always looks pissed off. Like, I'm all for women who looked pissed off all the time."

Philipps didn't just stop at the Instagram rant. She also blasted Cooper in a series of hilarious and savage tweets, reading: "ARE YOU F*CKING KIDDING ME? IS THIS A JOKE? THIS IS ME FROM FREAKS AND GEEKS. FAKE NEWS . . . ALSO I LOOK NOTHING LIKE SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS. WHAT IN THE ACTUAL -?!?????!!!!! . . . I AM NEVER GETTING OVER THIS. I AM ACTUALLY DEAD NOW." She also went on to reiterate the initial flaw in Cooper's logic: "ALSO. Pick on a woman for the insane lies she tells. Not cause she looks pissed off while telling them. I love women who look pissed off."

True to the form of an embarrassed internet failure, Cooper deleted his tweet and swiftly issued a series of apologies, both to the public and to Philipps herself. In the process, he insisted that he's a "HUGE" fan of the actress — despite apparently having no idea what she really looks like. He also offered a bit of advice, which we'd argue is rule number one in the handbook of using Google as a search engine:

My advice: Just because a Google search identifies an image as being a certain person, take that with a grain of salt! It could be wrong. 😲 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 15, 2017





I missed watching Freaks and Geeks (although my kids loved it!). I found that pic online & it was identified as being Sarah Sanders. My bad! — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 15, 2017





I'm indeed a HUGE fan of Busy! She was my favorite character on Cougar Town (tho I did miss watching Freaks and Geeks). Anyway, I APOLOGIZE! — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 15, 2017

The moral of the story? Next time you want to belittle Sarah Huckabee Sanders for looking grumpy, do a bit of fact-checking. Then again, as Philipps herself insinuated, maybe you should find less petty (and less gendered!) ways of critiquing the people who are fueling your political outrage.