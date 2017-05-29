 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
What This Waiter Asked 4 Latina Women at a Restaurant Will Infuriate You
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Addresses the Melania Trump Gift Meme
Teachers
Teacher Gives 13-Year-Old Student "Most Likely to Become a Terrorist" Award
Politics
Former Obama White House Press Secretary Doesn't Have an Inkling of Sympathy For Sean Spicer

California Waiter Asked Latina Women For IDs

What This Waiter Asked 4 Latina Women at a Restaurant Will Infuriate You

An image of Saint Marc's Pub-Cafe in Orange County, CA.

Diana Carrillo, a 24-year-old business analyst from Orange County, CA, thought she was just going out for a meal with her three girlfriends at Saint Marc's Pub-Cafe. But instead she found herself being asked for proof of residency by a waiter before he would serve her. "For a few seconds I thought maybe he was being a smart ass or joking," she wrote in a Facebook post. "But the fact that he said 'I need to make sure you're from here before I serve you' was completely unacceptable."

A few friends and I went to Saint Marc's in Huntington Beach today. My sister and my friend were seated first and the...

Posted by Diana Carrillo on Saturday, March 11, 2017

After the women handed over their IDs to the waiter, they decided to report him to the manager, who reportedly offered to seat them in a separate section. The four women decided to leave the establishment altogether.

Related
2 Women Were Ordered Out of Victoria's Secret For an Infuriating Reason

Kent Bearden, senior director of operations at Saint Marc's, told The Washington Post that the company had fired the waiter following his misconduct. "My concern is he violated a company policy," Bearden said. "We're very specific about how we treat out guests. That individual did not treat a table of guests to the expectations that we set forth in that company policy, and that caused him to be terminated."

After Carrillo's Facebook post went viral with over 1,000 shares and over 400 comments, the restaurant pledged to donate 10 percent of its weekend earnings to a nonprofit organization of the ladies' choice. Saint Marc's also offered to host the women with a VIP experience at the restaurant. The women ultimately declined on the meal but asked that the money be donated to Orange County Immigrant Youth United.

Image Source: Facebook user SaintMarcUSA
Join the conversation
Race And CultureUS News
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
Former Obama White House Press Secretary Doesn't Have an Inkling of Sympathy For Sean Spicer
by Eleanor Sheehan
Food News
Explode With Happiness! Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay Looks Tasty
by Anna Monette Roberts
John Boehner Says Donald Trump's Presidency Is a Disaster
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Politics
New Orleans Mayor's Speech on "Making Right What Was Wrong" Will Move You to Tears
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Starbucks Ombre Pink Drink
Food News
OMG, Starbucks Is Releasing a New Pink Drink You've Never Seen Before!
by Erin Cullum
Jews Offer Their Synagogue After Muslim Mosque Burns Down
Race and Culture
The Incredible Thing 1 Jewish Community Did After a Muslim Mosque Was Destroyed
by Terry Carter
Rebecca Ferguson Wants to Sing "Strange Fruit" Inauguration
Donald Trump
Rebecca Ferguson Agrees to Perform at Trump's Inauguration If She Can Sing This 1 Song
by Sarah Siegel
Crab Nebula Supernova Photo
Space
Caution: This Iridescent Nebula May Hypnotize You With Its Beauty
by Victoria Messina
George and Amal Clooney Nursery Details
Celebrity Homes
Amal Clooney Waited 6 Months to Decorate Her Nursery For Good Reason
by Terry Carter
Manchester Crowd Sings Oasis
Viral Videos
by Brinton Parker
Woman Ordered Out of Oxford Victoria's Secret Mall
Race and Culture
2 Women Were Ordered Out of Victoria's Secret For an Infuriating Reason
by Terry Carter
Joe Biden Cornell University Commencement Speech
US News
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds